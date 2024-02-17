Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway reopens following collapse detection malfunction

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway has reopened.

The only entrance point to and from South Padre Island closed for roughly two hours Saturday morning after the bridge’s collapse detection system malfunctioned.

“Drivers were unable to access the bridge on the South Padre Island side of the bridge after the warning system gate closed, blocking both westbound lanes,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The bridge, however, was reopened following a thorough inspection.

“The malfunction of the gate appears to have been caused by wind and rain,” the release stated.