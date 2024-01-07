Only have a minute? Listen instead

An emu died Sunday morning after evading authorities in Edinburg including police and animal control officers.

The city of Edinburg said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a large emu running loose on East Trenton Road and South Veterans Boulevard at around 8:21 a.m.

“Officers successfully contained the emu in a nearby field,” the city said in the release.

But “the emu proved elusive” and evaded animal control officers.

The emu was captured by a cowboy who was called to the scene only for the emu to die “under unclear circumstances” shortly afterward, according to the city.

Details about where the emu was originally kept and how it got loose remain unclear.