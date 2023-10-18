San Benito police officer shot, killed was 27-year veteran

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of San Benito and the Brownsville Police Department have identified Lt. Milton Resendez, a 27-year veteran, as the police officer killed in the line of duty, who is believed to be the first officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in San Benito’s history.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Jessica Alvarado Gonzales, a San Benito native and Rio Hondo school board member, said she heard shots fired while driving home and was told by a state trooper that local agencies were pursuing an armed suspect.

She said she was on her way home from Harlingen when she got near Sam Houston Boulevard and saw police activity ahead of her. When she tried to cross the intersection with 77 Sunshine Strip to continue on Sam Houston, the road was closed.

That’s when she said she heard what sounded like gunfire.

The scene there Wednesday morning had already largely been cleared.

San Benito police held a press conference at 12:30 p.m. regarding the officer’s fatal shooting.

In a Facebook post, the city of San Benito and its police department sent its condolences to Resendez’s family.

During a 12:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday, officials identified the suspects as Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez, who is a citizen of Mexico, and Rogelio Martinez, 18, of Brownsville.

Authorities said the incident started at 4:30 p.m. on South Padre Island when Cameron County Park Rangers pulled a red GMC truck over for speeding on the beach. The vehicle initially stopped, but then pulled off.

That truck was later spotted in Port Isabel by constables and the Texas Department of Public Safety pursued it to Brownsville where gunfire was exchanged.

Law enforcement then held back on gunfire because of the risk to citizens and police lost sight of the truck.

Police then spotted the suspects at 10:30 p.m. and a pursuit ensued that led to San Benito, which is where Resendez was shot and killed.

The pursuit then went back to Brownsville where it was disabled and they were arrested.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said they’ll be charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Those charges will likely be upgraded to capital murder of a peace officer.

“The City of San Benito and the San Benito Police Department send condolences to the family and loved ones of our late Lt. Milton Resendez, who was killed in the line of duty last night serving and protecting the citizens of San Benito. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the post stated.

The Brownsville Police Department also offered its condolences.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his community last night, and our entire law enforcement family grieves alongside you,” the post stated. “Lieutenant Resendez dedicated his life to protecting and serving, and his legacy of honor and commitment will forever be remembered.”

1 of 6

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that hearts across Texas will grieve with his family.

“Hearts across Texas grieve with the family and loved ones of the San Benito Police Officer whose life was tragically taken while protecting his fellow Texans. This senseless act is a solemn reminder of the selfless risks our law enforcement officers take every single day when they put on the badge,” the statement read.

Abbott thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the San Benito Police Department and all law enforcement involved in the swift apprehension and arrest of the suspects.

This is a developing story.