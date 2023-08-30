Toros face San Antonio FC tonight in a must-win as regular season winds down

RGVFC's Christiano Francois has his shot saved at H-E-B Park. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

RGVFC head coach Wilmer Cabrera said tonight’s match against San Antonio FC is a must win after the Toros lost 3-2 at H-E-B Park to San Diego on Saturday.

The Toros take on San Antonio FC at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Park with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

RGVFC is four points out of the USL Championship Western Conference playoff spots with eight matches remaining and could close the gap between them an Phoenix Rising FC, a team the Toros are four points behind.

The Toros travel to Phoenix for a match on Saturday, an even more important match then tonight’s, but if both teams drop points tonight – the Toros can put the pressure back on Phoenix with a win on Saturday.

