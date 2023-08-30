Toros face San Antonio FC tonight in a must-win as regular season winds down

RGVFC head coach Wilmer Cabrera said tonight’s match against San Antonio FC is a must win after the Toros lost 3-2 at H-E-B Park to San Diego on Saturday.

The Toros take on San Antonio FC at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Park with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

It's the night before the derby in Edinburg. A must-win for RGVFC as it looks to make another push in the USL Championship playoff picture. Here is head coach Wilmer Cabrera the must-win.

RGVFC is four points out of the USL Championship Western Conference playoff spots with eight matches remaining and could close the gap between them an Phoenix Rising FC, a team the Toros are four points behind.

The Toros travel to Phoenix for a match on Saturday, an even more important match then tonight’s, but if both teams drop points tonight – the Toros can put the pressure back on Phoenix with a win on Saturday.

Here is defender Jonathan Ricketts talking about the concentration needed to gain a result at home vs. San Antonio.