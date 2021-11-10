EDINBURG — The UTRGV Vaqueros kicked off the Matt Figger era in convincing fashion, rolling past the Texas A&M-International Dustdevils 74-59 during their regular-season opener Tuesday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

The victory marked the first regular season win for Figger, who was named the Vaqueros’ head coach March 29, assuming the position after former head coach Lew Hill died Feb. 7.

Forward LaQuan Butler led the Vaqueros in scoring, dropping a game-high 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Meanwhile, junior guard Justin Johnson chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Freshman forward Rayquan Taylor added a spark off the bench, netting nine points, while nabbing eight rebounds.

During the second half, Butler helped the Vaqueros put the game out of reach, scoring eight points, including a step-back three with 5:12 left in regulation to put the Vaqueros up 68-52, their largest lead of the night.

UTRGV forward Marek Nelson provided the highlight of the night, taking the ball coast-to-coast for a thunderous two-handed slam during the first half, giving the Vaqueros a 28-16 lead.

The Vaqueros controlled the contest from start to finish, trailing for only 22 seconds, taking command of the game with a 9-0 run following the Dustdevils’ opening basket. Butler and Johnson sparked the Vaqueros’ run, scoring five and four points during that span, respectively.

The Vaqueros (1-0, 0-0) return to action at 8 p.m. Friday, taking on the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona.

