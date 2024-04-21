UTRGV baseball drops series against Tarleton

The UTRGV baseball team dropped its series finale 7-2 to the Tarleton State Texans on Sunday at Tarleton Baseball Complex on Sunday in Stephenville.

The Vaqueros (19-17, 8-10 WAC) were led offensively by redshirt senior Adrian Torres, who went 3-for-5. Junior Steven Lancia went 2-for-3 with a run scored, and junior Edinburg Vela alumnus Isaac Lopez went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

UTRGV got on the board first against Texans’ starter Devon Patel in the second inning. Lancia led off the inning with a double then moved to third on a groundout. Graduate student CJ Valdez drove in Lancia with a sacrifice fly giving the Vaqueros the 1-0 lead.

The Texans (22-18, 12-9 WAC) grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third against UTRGV starter Tyler Valdez (1-3) when Cole Miears drove in a pair with a two-out single making it 2-1.

Tarleton State added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth as Kooper Shook hit an RBI single that scored Trace Morrison. Then after the Texans knocked Valdez out of the game, Mason Hammonds hit a two-run single that made it 5-1.

The Texans tacked on two more in the bottom of the eighth on a throwing error and an Austin Russell RBI single that scored Morrison pushing their lead to 7-1.

The Vaqueros got one back in the bottom of the ninth on RBI single by Lopez that scored senior Kade York, who started the inning with a single, but Jack Driskell got the final out of the inning to close out the game.

UTRGV is back in action at 6:30 tonight to host No. 24 Lamar in nonconference play at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

UTRGV is offering fans the chance to purchase a package containing ticket to all four of next week’s home games for just $20 at GoUTRGV.com/WeBeatTexas. The ticket package includes games against No. 24 Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Monday and the three-game series against Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.