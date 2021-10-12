East Valley Football: South stands alone after Week 7

The Harlingen South Hawks are the final undefeated team in the East Valley, headlining a big Week 7 with another impressive win.

The Hawks took a big step toward clinching a District 32-6A title by defeating San Benito 28-21. South leaped into the No. 2 spot in the RGVSports.com poll after defeating Harlingen High and the Greyhounds in consecutive weeks, improving to 6-0, 3-0 and taking sole possession of first place in district.

Hawks coach Israel Gonzalez was named the Class 6A coach of the week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football following the victory. He also received coach of the week honors from the Hispanic Texas High School Football Coaches Association.

Harlingen High picked up a 52-17 victory over previously unbeaten Weslaco High (4-1, 2-1). The Cardinals (4-2, 2-1) are ranked No. 3 after the bounceback win and will face No. 4 San Benito (5-1, 2-1) in the Battle of the Arroyo on Friday. Los Fresnos tabbed a 39-6 victory over Brownsville Rivera, joining the four-team tie at 2-1 in district. The Falcons are 3-2 overall.

Brownsville Hanna (2-4, 1-2) picked up its first district win of the season, taking down Donna North 35-15. The Golden Eagles shook things up offensively, playing junior Joshua Villafranca at quarterback. He was 9-for-15 with 105 yards and two touchdowns in the air, and added one score and 24 yards rushing. Senior defensive back Anthony Ambriz recorded two pick-sixes to aid the win.

Brownsville Rivera (2-4, 0-3) and Donna North (1-4, 0-3) are still chasing their first 32-6A victories.

The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers (4-2, 4-1) are in a three-way tie for second in District 16-5A Division I, sitting one game behind No. 7 McAllen Memorial (5-1, 5-0). The Chargers defeated Brownsville Lopez (0-6, 0-5) 42-0 on Thursday. Brownsville Pace is 2-4, 2-3 after losing to McAllen Memorial 34-20, and Brownsville Porter is 1-5, 0-5 following a 22-16 loss to La Joya Palmview.

The La Feria Lions (4-1, 1-0) defeated Zapata 56-29 to open their District 16-4A DI title campaign on a strong note.

In District 16-4A DII, the Raymondville Bearkats (3-3, 1-2) picked up their first win, defeating Robstown 54-6. Senior quarterback Jayson Cantu threw for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and Diego Gutierrez added three rushing touchdowns and 114 rushing yards on 16 carries. Port Isabel (5-1, 2-1) suffered its first loss of the season, 61-6 to Sinton, and is tied for second in the 16-4A DI standings. Rio Hondo (2-4) fell to 0-3 in district after a 63-21 loss to Rockport-Fulton.

The Lyford Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) defeated Santa Gertrudis 39-22 and sit in third in District 16-3A DI. Junior quarterback Osmar Martinez accumulated 227 passing and 150 rushing yards, and scored two touchdowns. Alex Rosas added 127 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Senior Justin Vela and junior Oscar Martinez both eclipsed 100 receiving yards in the contest.

Santa Rosa (1-5, 0-2) lost 30-6 to Taft in a District 16-3A DII contest, and Santa Maria (3-3, 0-1) was beaten 7-0 by Ben Bolt in its District 16-2A DI opener. Brownsville St. Joseph (3-3, 2-1) dropped its first TAPPS DII District 3 game 62-7 to Boerne Geneva. The Bloodhounds are in a four-way tie for second in the eight-team district standings.

Marine Military Academy earned a shutout win over Houston KIPP Generations Collegiate, 48-0, to begin the Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League district season.