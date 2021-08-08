Young Bloodhounds enjoying the process

The Brownsville St. Joseph Bloodhounds are going to be a young group this season, with just seven returning starters and 15 returning lettermen.

And while an abundance of youth comes with some challenges, it’s also bringing fun back to the game and giving the Bloodhounds a new perspective.

SJA coach/athletic director Tino Villarreal “recruited the hallways” and brought athletes to the gridiron that previously focused on other sports. With plenty of starting jobs up for grabs, the friendly competition at practice has the Bloodhounds excited for the season’s potential.

“We are very, very new,” Villarreal said. “The challenge is you have to start back with the basics. But that’s OK, because with the way things were last year, I think everybody is kind of starting there. The positive is there’s a lot of eager people knowing that there’s open spots waiting for kids to emerge, waiting for the hungry kid who wants to take the job. The effort is not questionable, so I couldn’t be happier.”

Like other schools in Brownsville and the Rio Grande Valley in general, the Bloodhounds’ numbers are still a little down. But he’s hopeful that more kids will join the program as the season progresses.

The first week of practice was centered around getting the athletes back in football shape to endure a full season and into the routine of practice. There’s a fair amount of learning happening at Canales Field, too, to get the newcomers up to speed.

Villarreal said the team’s bond is growing strong as the Bloodhounds work together every day, which is one of SJA’s primary goals this season. And as the team continues to have fun, work hard and focus on details, Villarreal believes the success will come.

“This is my second go-round at a rebuilding group,” Villarreal said, “and I think where I made a mistake as a head coach the first time around was I took the little things for granted, and we were focused on bigger-picture things instead of paying attention to detail and doing things right.

“I enjoy entering the season where there’s not that much expectation,” he continued. “They have a lot of fun because there is no pressure. That’s what I’m enjoying, watching these kids have fun competing and being out here.”

[email protected]