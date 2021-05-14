Falcons sweep area series against Brennan

ROBSTOWN — For the second consecutive season with playoffs, the Los Fresnos Falcons are heading to the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.

Los Fresnos completed the area-round sweep of the Northside Brennan Bears with a 2-1 victory in Game 2, in front of a good crowd that made the afternoon trip to Robstown. The Falcons won Game 1 by a score of 5-3 on Thursday night.

“It’s an awesome feeling going to the third round again,” Morales said with tears in his eyes. “These kids have worked hard, going through COVID and everything we’ve gone through. It’s inspirational, and I’m just very proud of my kids. They believe in what we’re doing. These coaches are working hard, gave them a great scouting report and they executed the plan.”

Victor Loa got the start on the bump for Los Fresnos, and Brennan countered with Keegan Adams. Both worked three-up, three-down half innings to get the game started. The Bears recorded the first hit on a Connor Meagher single, but the basepaths were cleared as the Falcons turned a 4-6-3 double play.

Los Fresnos, playing as the home team, drew first blood during the second inning. Second baseman Jose “Pepe” Cervantes reached after a fielder’s choice to shortstop and a failed double play attempt. Cervantes showed off his speed and went first-to-home in a hurry following a double ripped down the left-field line by first baseman Juan Garcia.

Brennan got a pair of runners on base in the third, but Loa recorded back-to-back punchouts to end the threat. In the bottom of the inning, Loa helped his cause with a laser shot down the right-field line. His triple scored center fielder Germain Castillo, who reached after recording the first of his two singles in the contest.

“We were 1-0 and I knew I could work with that lead, but at the same time I knew I was struggling on the mound, so to give myself that insurance run really took a lot of stress off me,” Loa said.

The next three innings went fairly quickly despite both teams making a lot of contact. The defenses played well behind their pitchers, and Loa again helped himself with a heads-up defensive play on the mound. Adams sent a hard liner back up the middle that knocked Loa down as he fielded it, but he recovered smoothly to get the out at first.

Adams was pulled after 5 2/3 innings, and Xavior Salazar transitioned from right field to do the pitching. Brennan center fielder Martin Hernandez made an impressive diving catch on a shallow fly ball to sit down the only batter Salazar faced.

Falcons shortstop Josh Munoz got the seventh started with a 6-3 putout on a great effort, recovering after a hard shot rolled up on him to throw the batter out at first.

Then, Brennan made it interesting. The Bears got a pair of runners on before Garcia handled an unassisted fielder’s choice at first to record the second out of the inning. Then, a routine grounder off the bat of pinch hitter Diego Guevara was bobbled at shortstop, scoring one run.

Brennan’s leadoff hitter, Xavier Martinez, entered the batter’s box with two runners in scoring position and sent a grounder up the middle. Cervantes shuffled to his right and made the play to end the game, then was lifted and spun in circles by a teammate as the Falcons celebrated.

“When I saw the ball coming to me, I did get a little nervous, but I had to relax myself to make the play. I made sure to get the ball and make the throw. It feels amazing to help my teammates get the win,” Cervantes said.

The Falcons scattered five hits, including one that third baseman Sidney Moore legged out on a shot to second. Loa threw seven innings with four hits, five strikeouts and three walks.

“I didn’t dominate as much as I did last week. Coach Morales is always telling us, ‘Just compete, throw strikes, work fast,’ and that’s what I did today,” Loa said. “Now, you have to respect Los Fresnos a little bit. We’ve had a chip on our shoulders probably the last 10 years, but to be into the regional quarterfinals in back-to-back years means a lot and I know that’s not where we’re going to stop.”

Los Fresnos will face the winner of the Edinburg Vela-Laredo United South series in Round 3. Vela leads the series 1-0 after capturing a 4-3 win Thursday.