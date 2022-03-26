East Valley Powerlifting: Boys bring back state medals

HARLINGEN — East Valley powerlifters competed in THSPA state championships Saturday in Abilene.

A couple of athletes are state champions, while other medaled and had big lifts.

Division 1 was comprised of Class 6A and 5A schools. In the 220-pound weight class, Los Fresnos’ Anthony Elvir is the state champion after outlifting Mercedes’ Roan Galvan by 65 pounds. Elvir squatted 690, benched 415 and deadlifted 640 pounds for his 1,745-pound total.

Also, in the 220-pound weight class Los Fresnos’ Nathan Evans finished 14th with a 1,515 total, and Brownsville Hanna’s lifted 1,440 to finish 17th.

Harlingen South also has a state champion with super heavyweight Caleb Davis. The South lifter put up 1,870 pounds with an impressive 805-pound squat. Davis also benched 490 and deadlifted 575.

Hanna’s German Woo finished sixth in the same weight class at 1,735.

South’s Ethan Hernandez finished 14th in the 144-pound weight class at 900 pounds.

Los Fresnos’ 123-pounders performed well in the weight class. Joe Hernandez finished fifth at 1,080, Jorge Martinez placed sixth at 1,075 and Thomas Sandoval was eighth at 1,050.

In the 148-pound weight class, Brownsville Pace’s Israel Ramos finished 10th with a 1,250-pound total. San Benito’s Dylan Ybarra came in 13th at 1,235, Hanna’s Gilbert Garcia placed 15th at 1,215 and Harlingen High’s Isaiah Perales put up 1,200 pounds.

Hanna’s Jacob Broussard lifted 1,315 pounds to finish 10th in the 165-pound weight class. Brownsville Veterans Memorial’s Justin Rosas lifted 1,285 pounds to take 14th.

Josue Ceron’s 1,465 in the 181-pound weight class placed seventh. Hanna’s Sebastian Lozano finished 30th in the 191-pound weight class at 1,400.

Brownsville Rivera’s Jesus Hernandez finished 13th in 242-pound weight class with a 1,565, and Hanna’s John Avila came in eighth in the 275-pound weight class at 1,630.

In the 308-pound weight class, Rivera’s Matthew Ybarbo is bringing home a bronze medal with a 1,710-pound total. Also, in the weight class, Los Fresnos’ Jaime Palafox finished sixth at 1,665

In Division 2, Port Isabel’s David Hernandez is bringing back a bronze medal after a 1,310 in the 148-pound weight class. Hernandez squatted 510, benched 300 and deadlifted 500.

La Feria’s Travis Menchaca finished 10th and Evan Sanchez finished 11th in the 181-pound weight class. Menchaca finished at 1,330, and Sanchez was at 1,320.

In the 220-pound weight class La Feria’s Orlando Morales finished fifth at 1,635. Another fifth-place finish from La Feria was turned in by Antonio Marroquin in the 242-pound weight class. He lifted 1,685 pounds.

Rio Hondo’s Matthew Lopez is bringing back silver after putting up a 1,775 in the 275-pound weight class. Scott Atkinson, also from Rio Hondo, came in fourth in the 308-pound weight class at 1,725.

Raymondville’s Nick Gomez is also taking silver back to his town, finishing with a 1,730 in the super heavyweight class.

In Division 3, Lyford’s Gabriel Chavez finished fifth with a 1,150-pound total in the 132-pound weight class.