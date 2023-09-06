Only have a minute? Listen instead

MISSION —District 31-5A is home to two regional qualifiers a season ago and six teams vying for four playoffs spots. Sharyland Pioneer kept their side of the slate clean (4-0) and stayed tied atop the district with a 25-13, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 win over McAllen High on Tuesday at Pioneer.

“I think it was a good volleyball game overall, our girls played as a unit, a lot of hustle and heart put into the game… amazing defense and we were able to open up our offense,” Pioneer head coach Laura Cavazos said.

A bevy of that offense came at the hands of Aleena Zuniga, who terrorized McHi from all over the court. Zuniga was powerful like water blasting past defenders’ hands and finding open spots to fill with thunderous shots.

“She’s dynamic, she’s fierce…she finds the holes, she would hit it deep and when it was wide open, she would put the ball down,” Cavazos said.

The first set had a most dubious start that had McHi leading 3-0, but after review, the score was reset to 1-1 and the Bulldogs never really recovered. Pioneer got six service points from Florencia Curiel to take a commanding 8-2 lead. Later, Tera Schumacher rallied off another three in row as they pulled away 12-3. Zuniga attacked with a variety of delicate touches and overpowering shots to help her team pull away. At set point, Zuniga blasted a winner that ricocheted into the stands as the Diamondbacks took the first set in convincing fashion.

For most of the first set and half the second, Pioneer dominated the rallies and won every opportunity at the net. They scored seven straight points early in the second behind Izabella Cano in what seemed to be a repeat of the first. Midway through the second, it clicked. McHi finally managed to string points together. They scored consecutive points only once in the first. Down 19-12, Kayla Salinas brought the Lady Bulldogs back to life with a blast that fell off the defenders fingertips. Kaylen Ottmers did the rest. Ottmers served up two aces and led her team to a tie at 19. Katelyn Vaden broke a 21-21 tie with an ace and took her team to set point where Katherine Williamson delivered a bomb for the 25-23 win.

McHi head coach Estefania Portillo complimented her team for their response in the second. “We’ve been preparing for it, they did a very good job staying composed and churning out those points.” Portillo said.

Pioneer struck first in the third with Schumacher serving, but then, McHi fought back behind Katelyn Pritchard to lead 7-5. Down 9-7, Zuniga took charge. In a wave of points, Zuniga powered her team to a lead they would not relinquish. Contributions were everywhere for the Diamondbacks with Curiel diving to keep rallies alive and Scarlet Verjel commanding the net. Verjel was defiant, rejecting and contesting relentlessly at the net.

The rallies in the fourth set were filled with bodies strewn throughout the floor and every ball was contested at the net. The Bulldogs did not go quietly. Yaneli Rocha provided acrobatic blasts from outside, elevating most graciously above the net. Her efforts and that of Williamson were not enough as the Diamondbacks edged out the win 25-23.

“I think this game meant a lot for us because it’s going to motivate us to do even better for our game Saturday against Memorial… I think our comeback in the third helped us in the end,” Schumacher said.