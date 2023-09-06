27-year-old Edinburg man dies after car skids off road, rolls over

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 27-year-old Edinburg man died early Tuesday evening after his vehicle skidded off the road and rolled over, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The crash occurred at around 5:42 p.m. Tuesday and Eliseo Andrade Jr. was identified as the driver of a black 2009 Nissan Frontier that veered off Farm-to-Market 1017, located west of FM 681 and north of Edinburg, DPS said.

Authorities said the Nissan overcorrected and traveled “into a side skid off the roadway and (rolled) over,” ending with Andrade dying due to his injuries.

State troopers have launched an investigation into the crash.