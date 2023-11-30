The UTRGV baseball team released its schedule for the 2024 campgain on Thursday and will open the season Feb. 16 with 12 straight home games to start the year. The Vaqueros, who will play 32 home games in 2024, open by hosting nonconference series against Rhode Island, Milwaukee, and Austin Peay, as well as a midweek game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

UTRGV will also play nonconference games on the road scheduled against Power 5 teams Texas Christian (April 9 and 10), Texas (April 16), Texas Tech (April 30) and Texas A&M (May 7).

Fans can purchase season tickets online at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets or by contacting the UTRGV Ticket Sales and Operations team of Eddie Galvan (956-665-3415) and Ryela Rodriguez (956-665-3747) over the phone or through email at [email protected].

“We’re excited about the midweeks at Texas Tech, TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas as they have a chance at being ranked very high,” UTRGV head coach Derek Matlock said. “Our schedule is outstanding. We have the first 12 games at home and that gives us a chance to get our feet under us and get our pitch counts up.”

UTRGV opens the season with a four-game series against Rhode Island in the Al Ogletree Classic from Feb. 16-19. The following weekend, UTRGV hosts Milwaukee for a three game-series.

UTRGV hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in their first of three matchups as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Rally Credit Union, on Feb. 28. UTRGV closes out its 12-game homestand with a four-game series against Austin Peay from March 1-3 that includes a Friday doubleheader.

The Vaqueros start a four-game road trip in Corpus Christi March 12 before opening Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play at Seattle U March 15-17.

UTRGV opens April by hosting UT Arlington in a three-game series April 5-7. The Vaqueros were 2-2 against the Mavericks in 2023 including a 14-4 victory in the first round of the WAC Tournament.

UTRGV will travel to 2023 College World Series participants TCU for the first two of five contests against Power 5 competition April 9-10. The Vaqueros return home to face Utah Valley in a three-game series from April 12-14.

UTRGV starts another four-game road trip against reigning Big 12 Champion Texas on April 16 before heading to Tarleton State April 19-21.

UTRGV starts its longest road trip of the year, nine games at Texas Tech on April 30. The Vaqueros are 18-14 all-time against the Red Raiders, with their latest victory coming in 2019, 6-3 win over the then-10th ranked Red Raiders. UTRGV then visits Abilene Christian May 3-5, Texas A&M May 7, California Baptist May 10-12, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi May 14.

UTRGV hosts Sacramento State May 16-18 to close out the regular season.

The top eight teams in the WAC qualify for the WAC Tournament. The first round features single-elimination matchups among the bottom four seeds. After that round, the WAC Tournament changes to a double-elimination format. The top two seeds are granted byes until the third round. The WAC Tournament Champion earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“The conference is good,” Matlock said. “Everybody is so talented and when you play in a competitive league it makes your team really good and ready to play those midweeks against some of the best teams in the nation.”