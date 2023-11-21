Hackerott named WAC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Week

The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced UTRGV junior forward Kade Hackerott as the WAC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Week on Monday.

Hackerott nearly averaged a double-double last week with 14.5 points and nine rebounds per game while also averaging 2.5 assists per game.

Hackerott recorded her first double-double of the season at Texas State when she scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with three assists, two blocks and two steals. Hackerott also went 5-of-14 from the floor and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Hackerott closed out the week with 12 points and seven rebounds at Incarnate Word on Sunday.

On the season, Hackerott is averaging 11.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game through four games.

The Vaqueros will be back in action at 1 p.m. Wednesday when they host Oral Roberts at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg. Wednesday is Educators Appreciation Day where school employees get discounted $6 tickets. Additionally, fans coming dressed as a turkey get free admission. Fans dressed as a turkey will have a chance to win a $100 H-E-B gift card.