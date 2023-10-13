Toros’ season finale could have playoff implications

Rio Grande Valley FC knocked on the door to the playoffs all season, but the door has remained shut.

The Toros (9-11-13, 40 points) have a chance to break open that door during the final game of the season against Loudoun United FC at 7 p.m. Saturday at H-E-B Park.

The Toros could have been eliminated from playoff contention in the USL Championship’s Western Conference after losing 3-2 to Sacramento last Saturday, but Monterey Bay lost Sunday to allow RGV FC a chance to make the playoffs heading into the final match if results go their way.

Got 𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝘁 still left to be settled this weekend…👨‍⚖️ Hope you're ready! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/dUN2mtIXEf — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) October 13, 2023

“We will continue working until the final game of the season regardless,” Toros head coach Wilmer Cabrera said.

Cabrera hopes his team performs similarly to how they played against Sacramento, a top team in the league. Sacramento is the Western Conference champion with 61 points.

Loudoun, the visitor Saturday night, is eliminated from playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

RGV FC needs all three points or it is eliminated.

“The hope is to be stronger defensively in that match and continue scoring goals to put us in a good position to close the regular season,” Cabrera said.

The Toros need a lot of help.

1⃣ weekend to go! 🏁 Find out who's in contention for what as the 𝗥𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗳𝗳𝘀 heads to the final lap ⤵️ — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) October 13, 2023

RGV FC is 11th and needs to climb over three teams, New Mexico United (43 points), Oakland Roots (42 points) and Monterey Bay (41 points) to make the playoffs. The Toros’ fate could be decided Friday.

New Mexico takes on Memphis 901 at 8 p.m. Friday. Memphis beat El Paso 4-0 last Saturday and is fourth in the Eastern Conference. Any points for New Mexico eliminates RGV FC.

RGV FC needs El Paso to beat Oakland. If Oakland draws, it holds a points-from-conference-games advantage over the Toros.

A draw or a loss for Monterey Bay against Orange County SC with a New Mexico loss and an Oakland loss with a Toros win puts RGV FC in the playoffs for a third straight season.

“We will fight regardless of what happens next heading into the final game,” Toros midfielder/defender Juan David Cabezas said. “It is important for us and the fans to close out with something positive at least.”