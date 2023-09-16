Former Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger made the first start of his collegiate career for the UTSA Roadrunners in a nonconference game against Army on Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

UTSA starter Frank Harris suffered a foot injury during last week’s game against Texas State, which opened the door for Marburger, a redshirt sophomore, to step in.

Marburger completed 17-of-25 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-29 loss against Army. The 29 points scored by the UTSA offense was the highest point total in three games played this season.

During his four-year high school career at Sharyland Pioneer, Marburger threw for 8,986 yards and 103 touchdowns while completing 63.8 percent of his passes. He also ran for 2,381 yards and 44 touchdowns for an average of 8.2 yards per carry. He led the Diamondbacks into the regional semifinal round of the Class 5A DII playoffs as a junior and into the regional final round of the playoffs as a senior.

In his three years at UTSA, Marburger has appeared in 10 games, started one, and has completed 31 passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns.

UTSA (1-2) is scheduled to face No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) next Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.