UTRGV Football to host camps this week in Edinburg, San Benito

UTRGV football head coach Travis Bush and the Vaqueros’ coaching staff are set to hit the field with three football camps this week and another two coming up in July.

UTRGV football kicks off its summer football camps Monday at the United ISD Student Activity Center in Laredo, Tuesday at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg and Wednesday at Bobby Morrow Stadium in San Benito.

UTRGV’s two July football camps are scheduled for July 29 at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg and July 30 at Boggus Stadium in Harlingen.

Registration for all five camps is open. Interested participants can register at GoUTRGV.com/FootballCamps.

Camps are for children in Grades 9-12 and will cost $54. All camps will run from 9-11 a.m., with registration starting at 8 a.m.

For more information, interested participants can contact UTRGV director of football operations and administration John Simmons via email at [email protected].