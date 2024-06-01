Mexican man caught with child porn at Los Indios bridge pleads guilty

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Mexican man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after federal authorities found dozens of images on his cellphone while he was trying to cross into the U.S. through the Los Indios port of entry.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday that 21-year-old Kevin Alejandro Santos-Moya was sent to secondary inspection while at the port on June 30, 2023. That’s when they conducted a search of his iPhone and found 31 images and 37 videos of child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted an investigation and Santos-Moya pleaded guilty. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. has set his sentencing for Sept. 5. Santos-Moya will remain in custody until then.