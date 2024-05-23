La Joya locked in for Round 4 matchup against SA Johnson

LA JOYA — No Rio Grande Valley high school baseball program has won more postseason series over the last four years than the La Joya High Coyotes with eight — and they’re not done yet.

The Coyotes are prepared to make their second Sweet 16 playoff appearance in three seasons as La Joya is locked into a Region IV-6A semifinal best-of-three series against San Antonio Johnson.

Game 1 between La Joya (23-14-1) and San Antonio Johnson (25-9) is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Field in Laredo. Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Veterans Field in Laredo. Game 3, if necessary, will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

“I gotta give it up to our coaching staff and our kids because without them we wouldn’t be able to do this,” La Joya head coach Mario Flores said.

La Joya’s return to the regional semifinal hasn’t been easy. The Coyotes have had their backs against the wall in both Rounds 2 and 3, yet they’ve found ways to fight their way out and advance.

In the area round, the Coyotes stormed back from a Game 1 loss against San Antonio Brennan to take Game 2, 3-0, and Game 3 in blowout fashion, 15-5.

In last week’s regional quarterfinal against Weslaco High, the Coyotes dropped Game 1 before bouncing back in Game 2, 3-0, and then won an 11-inning thriller 6-5 in Game 3 to get past the Panthers.

“When it comes to the playoffs, I think the guys that have experience calm the young guys down and I have to give credit to them because we have some young starters that don’t have that experience, but our older starters are able to settle them down and get them focused,” Flores said.

Senior pitcher Santiago Tijerina has been lights out in all three of his playoff starts so far, two of which were elimination games for the Coyotes.

He’s pitched three complete games this postseason, two no-hitters and hasn’t allowed a single run in 21 1/3 innings while striking out 28 batters.

“We just never give up, man. We just wanted to show everyone how bad we wanted to win and advance,” Tijerina said about the Coyotes’ battling back from 1-0 series deficits. “My mentality is just to stay focused and be able to hit every spot they give me and also make my defense work because I know I’m not going to do it by myself, I have to trust my defense. It feels good because they have my back and I have theirs.”

The last time La Joya was in the regional semis was in 2022 which ended in a 2-0 sweep at the hands of Lake Travis.

Now, the Coyotes must get through a three-game series against San Antonio Johnson to keep their playoff run alive.

SA Johnson has defeated Cibolo-Steele, Austin Bowie and Round Rock Westwood to reach Round 4. Johnson was also the team that ended PSJA High’s run to Round 4 just last season.

La Joya hopes to break through and advance to next week’s regional final against the winner between San Antonio O’Connor and San Antonio Reagan.

“It’s going to take situational hitting like we have had the last few rounds and hopefully we keep up with our bats,” Flores said.