RGV High School Baseball Standings – 4/18/24

Rio Grande Valley High School Baseball Standings as of April 18, 2024.
District 31-6A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|PSJA High
|7-0
|25-5
|La Joya High
|5-2
|14-13-1
|Mission High
|3-4
|10-15
|Edinburg Economedes
|2-5
|12-16
|Edinburg High
|2-5
|8-19-1
|Edinburg North
|2-5
|7-19-1
District 32-6A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Los Fresnos
|6-1
|21-6-1
|San Benito
|5-2
|14-9
|Weslaco High
|5-2
|18-8-1
|Harlingen High
|4-3
|13-16
|Brownsville Rivera
|1-6
|7-14-1
|Brownsville Hanna
|0-7
|5-19
District 30-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|La Joya Palmview
|11-0
|24-2-1
|Mission Veterans
|7-4
|15-8-2
|Rio Grande City
|7-4
|13-13
|Laredo Martin
|6-5
|14-9
|Roma
|5-6
|10-19
|Laredo Nixon
|4-7
|8-13
|Laredo Cigarroa
|3-8
|7-15
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|1-10
|4-22
District 31-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Sharyland Pioneer
|14-1
|21-5
|McAllen High
|10-5
|17-10
|McAllen Rowe
|9-6
|16-9-1
|Sharyland High
|9-6
|15-9-2
|Edinburg Vela
|8-7
|11-13-1
|McAllen Memorial
|8-7
|15-11
|PSJA North
|8-7
|15-13-1
|Valley View
|8-7
|12-11-2
|PSJA Southwest
|1-14
|5-17
|PSJA Memorial
|0-15
|5-19
District 32-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Brownsville Veterans
|15-0
|20-2-2
|Brownsville Porter
|12-3
|16-5-1
|Harlingen South
|12-3
|17-7-1
|Brownsville Lopez
|11-4
|16-7
|Weslaco East
|9-6
|15-9
|Edcouch-Elsa
|7-8
|10-14
|Donna High
|4-11
|7-15
|Donna North
|4-11
|5-16
|Mercedes
|1-14
|4-18
|Brownsville Pace
|0-15
|0-24
District 32-4A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Zapata
|10-0
|17-3
|Hidalgo
|9-1
|13-8-2
|La Feria
|5-5
|11-8-2
|Raymondville
|5-6
|7-15
|Grulla
|5-5
|6-12
|Port Isabel
|2-8
|4-14
|Brownsville Harmony
|0-10
|–
District 31-3A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Edinburg IDEA
|7-0
|9-9
|Edinburg IDEA Quest
|5-2
|8-8
|Monte Alto
|2-5
|3-14
|Donna IDEA
|0-7
|0-10
District 32-3A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Lyford
|6-0
|16-6
|Rio Hondo
|5-1
|19-4
|Santa Rosa
|2-5
|7-9
|Progreso
|0-7
|3-16