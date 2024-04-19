RGV High School Baseball Standings – 4/18/24

By
Bryan Ramos
-
Brownsville Veterans (top left), PSJA High (top right), La Joya Palmview (bottom left) and Sharyland Pioneer at RGV Baseball Media Days. Photos by Andrew Cordero - Special to RGVSports.com.

Rio Grande Valley High School Baseball Standings as of April 18, 2024.

District 31-6A

Team District Record Overall Record
PSJA High 7-0 25-5
La Joya High 5-2 14-13-1
Mission High 3-4 10-15
Edinburg Economedes 2-5 12-16
Edinburg High 2-5 8-19-1
Edinburg North 2-5 7-19-1

 

District 32-6A

Team District Record Overall Record
Los Fresnos 6-1 21-6-1
San Benito 5-2 14-9
Weslaco High 5-2 18-8-1
Harlingen High 4-3 13-16
Brownsville Rivera 1-6 7-14-1
Brownsville Hanna 0-7 5-19

 

District 30-5A

Team District Record Overall Record
La Joya Palmview 11-0 24-2-1
Mission Veterans 7-4 15-8-2
Rio Grande City 7-4 13-13
Laredo Martin 6-5 14-9
Roma 5-6 10-19
Laredo Nixon 4-7 8-13
Laredo Cigarroa 3-8 7-15
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1-10 4-22

 

District 31-5A

Team District Record Overall Record
Sharyland Pioneer 14-1 21-5
McAllen High 10-5 17-10
McAllen Rowe 9-6 16-9-1
Sharyland High 9-6 15-9-2
Edinburg Vela 8-7 11-13-1
McAllen Memorial 8-7 15-11
PSJA North 8-7 15-13-1
Valley View 8-7 12-11-2
PSJA Southwest 1-14 5-17
PSJA Memorial 0-15 5-19

 

District 32-5A

Team District Record Overall Record
Brownsville Veterans 15-0 20-2-2
Brownsville Porter 12-3 16-5-1
Harlingen South 12-3 17-7-1
Brownsville Lopez 11-4 16-7
Weslaco East 9-6 15-9
Edcouch-Elsa 7-8 10-14
Donna High 4-11 7-15
Donna North 4-11 5-16
Mercedes 1-14 4-18
Brownsville Pace 0-15 0-24

 

District 32-4A

Team District Record Overall Record
Zapata 10-0 17-3
Hidalgo 9-1 13-8-2
La Feria 5-5 11-8-2
Raymondville 5-6 7-15
Grulla 5-5 6-12
Port Isabel 2-8 4-14
Brownsville Harmony 0-10

 

District 31-3A

Team District Record Overall Record
Edinburg IDEA 7-0 9-9
Edinburg IDEA Quest 5-2 8-8
Monte Alto 2-5 3-14
Donna IDEA 0-7 0-10

 

District 32-3A

Team District Record Overall Record
Lyford 6-0 16-6
Rio Hondo 5-1 19-4
Santa Rosa 2-5 7-9
Progreso 0-7 3-16

