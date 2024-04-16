Los Fresnos tops San Benito in battle of 32-6A’s top teams

LOS FRESNOS — Los Fresnos pitcher Joaquin Cavazos pitched a complete game shutout and the Falcons’ defense made key stops to pull off a 6-0 victory over San Benito on Tuesday at Los Fresnos High School in a battle of teams tied for first-place in District 32-6A.

The Falcons took over sole control of first-place in District 32-6A with the win.

“It was a big win. We did the little things right,” Los Fresnos head coach Rene Morales said. “We faced a good team. They’re pretty good and hats off to them. We just got lucky tonight, bunted the ball over and put the ball in play when we had to.”

Cavazos surrendered just five hits and two walks while striking out three in seven shutout innings.

Middle infielders Aleck Rodriguez and Derek Garcia and first baseman Alejandro Rodriguez teamed up to turn double plays in the sixth and seventh innings. Center fielder Aiden Douglas also came up with a diving grab running to his right to end the third inning, stranding a pair of Greyhounds’ runners.

“We came out here and practiced hard all week. The idea coming out here was to come out here and play ball like we always have,” Cavazos said. “Coming out and knowing that I was going to come pitch, I love the pressure, but I know that everyone of these guys behind me, they’re going to come and back me up when I’m on that mound.”

Los Fresnos pulled ahead in the first inning after two singles and a walk led to runs on a bases loaded hit by pitch and bases loaded walk.

The Falcons tacked on another run on a wild pitch during the third inning before RBIs from Garcia and Rodriguez in the bottom of the fourth. Douglas drove in the final run with a bunt in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-0.

San Benito pitcher Mauro Arizpe allowed four runs, three earned off two hits and five walks while striking out five in three innings. Angelo Villareal, Justin Montemayor, Noel Garza and Aaron Corona recorded the Greyhounds’ four hits.

Game 2 between the Falcons (21-6-1, 6-1) and Greyhounds (14-9-1, 5-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at San Benito High School. Los Fresnos can clinch a share of the District 32-6A title with a win Friday.

“We’re just going to continue to play ball and focus on ourselves and see what happens. I know going over there is going to be a tough game and they’re going to be ready for us,” Morales said.