Edinburg Vela’s Polley, Shupe to play football at UTRGV

EDINBURG — A pair of Edinburg Vela SaberCats are teaming up at the next level as senior running back Jamal Polley and senior athlete Jaxson Shupe signed National Letters of Intent in recent weeks to play college football at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“We’re going to do great things there. I’m proud of both of us accomplishing these things since we started playing together around 4 years old,” Polley said about heading to UTRGV alongside Shupe.

“It’s a great opportunity to open up a brand new program right here in our back yard and it’s Division I, so it’s high-level football,” Shupe said. “Me and Jamal have been on the same team since we were 4 years old, and now we’re finally going to put it all together in college. It’s a great opportunity.”

Polley put pen to paper Friday to make it official in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates at Edinburg Vela High School.

Polley was named The Monitor’s 2023 all-area football co-offensive player of the year and District 15-5A DI’s co-most valuable player following a standout senior season.

“This is a dream come true. I just want to thank everyone that’s supported me through my journey — my mom, my parents, my family, the coaches, the team and, of course, the O-line,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here without them.”

He led the SaberCats with 1,964 rushing yards on 210 carries and 31 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He averaged 9.4 yards per carry and also caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021 before exploding for 1,402 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior.

“The first signing class to play here and make history, it’s a great feeling and I know we’re going to have a great time here,” Polley said. “We have a great coaching staff with Coach (Travis) Bush and my position coach (Marco) Regalado. I just can’t wait.”

The senior Shupe signed his National Letter of Intent on March 28 at Edinburg Vela High School and will join the UTRGV football program as an athlete. He’s a four-year letterman who finished his career with the SaberCats with 51 receptions for 936 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“I definitely thank my parents — my mom driving me everywhere, my dad was my coach, so that was always hard. He was always hard on me but worth it in the end because the payoff was really good, and all my other coaches who have guided me and trained me,” Shupe said.

The speedy 6-foot-2 pass catcher was used as a versatile offensive weapon at in-line tight end or at slot or wide receiver while suiting up for the SaberCats. He earned District 15-5A DI first-team honors as an inside receiver during his senior season.

He caught 27 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, and also added 12 tackles and one interception at safety. He brought in 18 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

“This became a goal seeing all these former SaberCats — the Daniel Enriquezes, the AJ Sotelos — seeing them get to the next level in their respective sports. I gave myself the same goal to get to the college level,” he said. “It’s very special and very close to my heart because Jamal and I are from the Valley. We’ll be representing the Valley as a team and get to bring the guys down, show them what the Valley’s all about and really represent.”

[email protected]