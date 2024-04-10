RGV High School Baseball Standings – 4/10/24

Below are Rio Grande Valley high school baseball standings as of April 10, 2024.
|DISTRICT 31-6A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|PSJA High
|5-0
|23-6
|La Joya High
|4-1
|13-12-1
|Edinburg High
|2-3
|8-17-1
|Mission High
|2-3
|9-15
|Edinburg North
|1-4
|5-19-1
|Edinburg Economedes
|1-4
|11-15
|DISTRICT 32-6A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Los Fresnos
|4-1
|20-6-1
|San Benito
|4-1
|13-8
|Harlingen High
|3-2
|12-13
|Weslaco High
|3-2
|18-8-1
|Brownsville Rivera
|1-4
|18-15-1
|Brownsville Hanna
|0-5
|5-17
|DISTRICT 30-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|La Joya Palmview
|9-0
|22-2-1
|Mission Veterans
|7-2
|15-6-2
|Rio Grande City
|5-4
|11-13-1
|Roma
|5-4
|10-17
|Laredo Martin
|4-5
|12-9
|Laredo Nixon
|3-6
|7-12-2
|Laredo Cigarroa
|2-7
|6-14
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|1-8
|4-20
|DISTRICT 31-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Sharyland Pioneer
|12-1
|20-5
|McAllen High
|9-4
|15-9
|Edinburg Vela
|8-5
|12-11-1
|McAllen Rowe
|8-5
|15-8-1
|Sharyland High
|8-5
|14-8-2
|PSJA North
|7-6
|14-12-1
|McAllen Memorial
|7-6
|14-10
|Valley View
|6-7
|11-12-2
|PSJA Memorial
|0-13
|5-17
|PSJA Southwest
|0-13
|4-17
|DISTRICT 32-5A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Brownsville Veterans
|13-0
|18-2-2
|Brownsville Porter
|12-1
|16-3-1
|Harlingen South
|10-3
|15-7-1
|Brownsville Lopez
|9-4
|13-7
|Weslaco East
|8-5
|14-8
|Edcouch-Elsa
|6-7
|9-14
|Donna High
|3-10
|6-15
|Donna North
|3-10
|3-11
|Mercedes
|1-12
|4-16
|Brownsville Pace
|0-13
|0-22
|DISTRICT 32-4A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Zapata
|9-0
|17-3
|Hidalgo
|7-1
|11-8-2
|La Feria
|5-4
|10-7
|Raymondville
|4-5
|7-13
|Grulla
|4-5
|6-12
|Port Isabel
|2-7
|4-13
|Brownsville Harmony
|0-9
|–
|DISTRICT 31-3A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Edinburg IDEA
|5-0
|–
|Edinburg IDEA Quest
|3-2
|–
|Monte Alto
|2-3
|–
|Donna IDEA
|0-5
|–
|DISTRICT 32-3A
|Team
|District Record
|Overall Record
|Lyford
|4-0
|15-6
|Rio Hondo
|4-0
|18-3
|Santa Rosa
|1-4
|6-8
|Progreso
|0-5
|3-14-1