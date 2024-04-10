RGV High School Baseball Standings – 4/10/24

Below are Rio Grande Valley high school baseball standings as of April 10, 2024.

DISTRICT 31-6A Team District Record Overall Record PSJA High 5-0 23-6 La Joya High 4-1 13-12-1 Edinburg High 2-3 8-17-1 Mission High 2-3 9-15 Edinburg North 1-4 5-19-1 Edinburg Economedes 1-4 11-15 DISTRICT 32-6A Team District Record Overall Record Los Fresnos 4-1 20-6-1 San Benito 4-1 13-8 Harlingen High 3-2 12-13 Weslaco High 3-2 18-8-1 Brownsville Rivera 1-4 18-15-1 Brownsville Hanna 0-5 5-17 DISTRICT 30-5A Team District Record Overall Record La Joya Palmview 9-0 22-2-1 Mission Veterans 7-2 15-6-2 Rio Grande City 5-4 11-13-1 Roma 5-4 10-17 Laredo Martin 4-5 12-9 Laredo Nixon 3-6 7-12-2 Laredo Cigarroa 2-7 6-14 La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1-8 4-20 DISTRICT 31-5A Team District Record Overall Record Sharyland Pioneer 12-1 20-5 McAllen High 9-4 15-9 Edinburg Vela 8-5 12-11-1 McAllen Rowe 8-5 15-8-1 Sharyland High 8-5 14-8-2 PSJA North 7-6 14-12-1 McAllen Memorial 7-6 14-10 Valley View 6-7 11-12-2 PSJA Memorial 0-13 5-17 PSJA Southwest 0-13 4-17 DISTRICT 32-5A Team District Record Overall Record Brownsville Veterans 13-0 18-2-2 Brownsville Porter 12-1 16-3-1 Harlingen South 10-3 15-7-1 Brownsville Lopez 9-4 13-7 Weslaco East 8-5 14-8 Edcouch-Elsa 6-7 9-14 Donna High 3-10 6-15 Donna North 3-10 3-11 Mercedes 1-12 4-16 Brownsville Pace 0-13 0-22 DISTRICT 32-4A Team District Record Overall Record Zapata 9-0 17-3 Hidalgo 7-1 11-8-2 La Feria 5-4 10-7 Raymondville 4-5 7-13 Grulla 4-5 6-12 Port Isabel 2-7 4-13 Brownsville Harmony 0-9 – DISTRICT 31-3A Team District Record Overall Record Edinburg IDEA 5-0 – Edinburg IDEA Quest 3-2 – Monte Alto 2-3 – Donna IDEA 0-5 – DISTRICT 32-3A Team District Record Overall Record Lyford 4-0 15-6 Rio Hondo 4-0 18-3 Santa Rosa 1-4 6-8 Progreso 0-5 3-14-1