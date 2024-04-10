RGV High School Baseball Standings – 4/10/24

By
Bryan Ramos
-
McAllen High (top left), La Joya High (top right), La Joya Palmview (bottom left) and Lyford (bottom right) at RGV Baseball Media Days. Photos by Andrew Cordero - Special to RGVSports.com.

Below are Rio Grande Valley high school baseball standings as of April 10, 2024.

DISTRICT 31-6A
Team District Record Overall Record
PSJA High 5-0 23-6
La Joya High 4-1 13-12-1
Edinburg High 2-3 8-17-1
Mission High 2-3 9-15
Edinburg North 1-4 5-19-1
Edinburg Economedes 1-4 11-15
DISTRICT 32-6A
Team District Record Overall Record
Los Fresnos 4-1 20-6-1
San Benito 4-1 13-8
Harlingen High 3-2 12-13
Weslaco High 3-2 18-8-1
Brownsville Rivera 1-4 18-15-1
Brownsville Hanna 0-5 5-17
DISTRICT 30-5A
Team District Record Overall Record
La Joya Palmview 9-0 22-2-1
Mission Veterans 7-2 15-6-2
Rio Grande City 5-4 11-13-1
Roma 5-4 10-17
Laredo Martin 4-5 12-9
Laredo Nixon 3-6 7-12-2
Laredo Cigarroa 2-7 6-14
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1-8 4-20
DISTRICT 31-5A
Team District Record Overall Record
Sharyland Pioneer 12-1 20-5
McAllen High 9-4 15-9
Edinburg Vela 8-5 12-11-1
McAllen Rowe 8-5 15-8-1
Sharyland High 8-5 14-8-2
PSJA North 7-6 14-12-1
McAllen Memorial 7-6 14-10
Valley View 6-7 11-12-2
PSJA Memorial 0-13 5-17
PSJA Southwest 0-13 4-17
DISTRICT 32-5A
Team District Record Overall Record
Brownsville Veterans 13-0 18-2-2
Brownsville Porter 12-1 16-3-1
Harlingen South 10-3 15-7-1
Brownsville Lopez 9-4 13-7
Weslaco East 8-5 14-8
Edcouch-Elsa 6-7 9-14
Donna High 3-10 6-15
Donna North 3-10 3-11
Mercedes 1-12 4-16
Brownsville Pace 0-13 0-22
DISTRICT 32-4A
Team District Record Overall Record
Zapata 9-0 17-3
Hidalgo 7-1 11-8-2
La Feria 5-4 10-7
Raymondville 4-5 7-13
Grulla 4-5 6-12
Port Isabel 2-7 4-13
Brownsville Harmony 0-9
DISTRICT 31-3A
Team District Record Overall Record
Edinburg IDEA 5-0
Edinburg IDEA Quest 3-2
Monte Alto 2-3
Donna IDEA 0-5
DISTRICT 32-3A
Team District Record Overall Record
Lyford 4-0 15-6
Rio Hondo 4-0 18-3
Santa Rosa 1-4 6-8
Progreso 0-5 3-14-1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR