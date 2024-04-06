Lyford, Rio Hondo split district title after Bulldogs take care of business

RIO HONDO — Lyford started strong and never looked back Friday night to pick up an 8-3 victory over Rio Hondo in the District 32-3A season finale, splitting the district title between the two teams.

Rio Hondo had picked up a 3-1 victory in Lyford last week, but it was the Bulldogs that pounced early thanks to sharp base running by Dakota Martinez, Danae Garcia and Ella Wetegrove.

Martinez and Garcia stole their way to home while Wetegrove hit an inside-the-park home run to put Lyford up 3-0 in the first inning. Wetegrove said the team had a good week of practice, giving them some much needed confidence after last week’s loss.

“We started the game off strong,” Wetegrove said. “I think what helped a lot was our energy in the dugout, that is something that is not usually not that hype, so I am proud of all of us as a team.”

Lyford left fielder Chelsey Ramirez drove in three more runs in the fourth with a bases clearing double. Ramirez also made some important grabs in the outfield, no more so than with the score 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth and bases loaded. Ramirez’s catch in deep left field ended the inning.

“I felt really good, up there at my at bat,” Ramirez said. “I was focused, she threw me a changeup on my last at bat, so I was like changeup, changeup, changeup … it came, swang, bases cleared and I got the double.”

Lyford’s senior pitcher Gabriella Rodriguez stepped up Friday night, Bulldogs head coach Albert Garza said. Rodriguez pitched exceptionally well against Rio Hondo’s Frei Pizarro, the Herald/Star Newcomer of the Year in 2023.

Pizarro went deep against Lyford last week and also has one of the strongest arms in the Valley.

“I tried changing my velocity and also moving the location of my balls, specifically for [Frei] because I know she is a home run hitter and she did get a home run off me last game,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what I tried to avoid and that is what happened.”

Garza said he was happy with how his team adjusted after last week, especially against a great pitcher like Pizarro – if Lyford can make another long run in the postseason that experience is invaluable.

“We needed to come out strong, they did that and the energy was good,” Garza said.

Rio Hondo put up three runs in the bottom of the fifth to set up a nervy finish for Lyford. The Bobcats small balled their way to the three runs and bases loaded before Rodriguez worked out of the jam.

Lyford’s Summer Chavez drove in the Bulldogs’ other two runs, including some insurance in the top of the seventh.

Rio Hondo and Lyford still need to work out how they are going to decide first and second, but they both will have to find some games as playoffs do not start for another a three weeks.