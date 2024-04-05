Getting out of the first round has proven a tall task for Edinburg North since making the regional finals in 2017.

Since then, the Cougars have advanced to past the first round just once, every other year losing in the bi-district round to their 32-6A rivals.

Edinburg North snapped that streak earlier this year, opening the postseason with wins over San Benito and San Antonio Jay. A win over Edinburg Economedes on Tuesday secured the Cougars’ first regional tournament berth since 2017.

The Cougars aren’t done just yet, punching their ticket to the Region IV-6A finals for the first time in seven years after taking down San Antonio Johnson 2-0 on Friday at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio.

“I feel very happy,” Edinburg North head coach Elias Moran said. “It has been seven years waiting. Seven years trying to get back here. Seven years working hard, but never giving up. Every year was a new project. Starting from zero again and trying again until it finally gave way.”

Edinburg North entered Friday’s contest with a gameplan, knowing deploying an all-out attack against the District 28-6A champs wouldn’t work in their favor.

Instead, the Cougars played the long game, using sound, technical defense to pick their spots for the counterattack.

Moran and the Cougars’ gameplan worked to near perfection, turning it into a pair of goals by Jonathan Treviño to secure just their second regional final appearance in program history.

“Every team is different and gives you different challenges,” Edinburg North defender Kenneth Reyes said. “What we always need to have though is just staying solid in all areas of the field. We’ve been preparing for this by communicating with each other and knowing how to mark our opponents.”

The Cougars’ run to the regional finals hasn’t come as a surprise to Moran and his team. All season long Edinburg North has played as one of the top teams in the area.

Still, the Cougars have flown largely under the radar, with many expecting other RGV 6A schools to make the type of run Edinburg North is on.

On paper though, the Cougars have the making of a state contender. Through 10 district games the Cougars averaged 3.0 goals per contest, scoring 30.

Their offense is complemented by a stout defense which allowed just 7 goals in 10 district games, four of which came during their regular season finale.

“Since district, I’ve known this team was made for something special,” Moran said. “We were making a lot of goals and teams were struggling to score against us. That is important to keep advancing in the playoffs.”

The postseason has been much of the same, outscoring their opponents 14-3 en route to the Region IV-6A finals.

Despite already reaching unchartered waters this season, the Cougars aren’t satisfied at all. Instead, Edinburg North is eyeing something now Edinburg CISD team has done before – bringing home a state title.

“We’re going to go out there and play our hearts out like we’ve been doing,” Edinburg North goalkeeper said. “We’re going to try our best. Really though, we’re here to take it all. We want the RGV on the map, especially in the 6A bracket. Not many teams do that, especially out of Edinburg. We want to be the first Edinburg team to make it.”

