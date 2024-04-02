RGV HS Baseball Schedule and Scores – 4/1/24 – 4/5/24

Valley View (top left), McAllen Memorial (top right), Brownsville Veterans (bottom left) and Brownsville Lopez (bottom right) at RGV Baseball Media Days. Photos by Andrew Cordero - Special to RGVSports.com.

VALLEY HS BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Monday’s Game – April 1

District 31-6A

PSJA High 13, Edinburg North 3

 

 

Tuesday’s Games – April 2

District 31-6A

Edinburg High at La Joya High, 7 p.m.

Mission High at Edinburg Economedes, 7 p.m.

District 32-6A

Brownsville Hanna at Harlingen High, 6:30 pm.

San Benito at Brownsville Rivera, 6:30 p.m.

Weslaco High at Los Fresnos, 6:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

La Joya Palmview at Laredo Nixon, 5 p.m.

Laredo Martin at Rio Grande City, 6 p.m.

Laredo Cigarroa at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Mission Veterans at Roma, 7 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen High at PSJA Southwest, 7 p.m.

McAllen Memorial at Valley View, 7 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at Sharyland High, 7 p.m.

PSJA North at Edinburg Vela, 7 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at PSJA Memorial, 7 p.m.

District 32-5A

Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Pace, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans at Brownsville Lopez, 7 p.m.

Donna North at Donna High, 7 p.m.

Mercedes at Edcouch-Elsa, 7 p.m.

Weslaco East at Harlingen South, 7 p.m.

District 32-4A

Raymondville at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.

Zapata at La Feria, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-3A

Donna IDEA at Edinburg IDEA, 6 p.m.

District 32-3A

Progreso at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.

 

 

Friday’s Games – April 5

District 31-6A

Edinburg North at Edinburg High, 7 p.m.

La Joya High at Edinburg Economedes, 7 p.m.

PSJA High at Mission High, 7 p.m.

District 32-6A

Brownsville Rivera at San Benito, 6:30 p.m.

Harlingen High at Brownsville Hanna, 6:30 p.m.

Los Fresnos at Weslaco High, 6:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Laredo Martin at Rio Grande City, 5 p.m.

Laredo Nixon at La Joya Palmview, 5 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Laredo Cigarroa, 7 p.m.

Roma at Mission Veterans, 7 p.m.

District 31-5A

Edinburg Vela at PSJA North, 7 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at McAllen High, 7 p.m.

Sharyland High at McAllen Rowe, 7 p.m.

Valley View at McAllen Memorial, 7 p.m.

District 32-5A

Brownsville Lopez at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Porter, 7 p.m.

Donna High at Donna North, 7 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Mercedes, 7 p.m.

Harlingen South at Weslaco East, 7 p.m.

District 32-4A

Hidalgo at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.

La Feria at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Harmony at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-3A

Edinburg IDEA at Monte Alto, 6 p.m.

District 32-3A

Lyford at Progreso, 5 p.m.

Rio Hondo at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.

District 32-2A

La Villa at Ben Bolt, 6 p.m.

