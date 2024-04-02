RGV HS Baseball Schedule and Scores – 4/1/24 – 4/5/24

VALLEY HS BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Monday’s Game – April 1
District 31-6A
PSJA High 13, Edinburg North 3
Tuesday’s Games – April 2
District 31-6A
Edinburg High at La Joya High, 7 p.m.
Mission High at Edinburg Economedes, 7 p.m.
District 32-6A
Brownsville Hanna at Harlingen High, 6:30 pm.
San Benito at Brownsville Rivera, 6:30 p.m.
Weslaco High at Los Fresnos, 6:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
La Joya Palmview at Laredo Nixon, 5 p.m.
Laredo Martin at Rio Grande City, 6 p.m.
Laredo Cigarroa at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Mission Veterans at Roma, 7 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen High at PSJA Southwest, 7 p.m.
McAllen Memorial at Valley View, 7 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at Sharyland High, 7 p.m.
PSJA North at Edinburg Vela, 7 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at PSJA Memorial, 7 p.m.
District 32-5A
Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Pace, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans at Brownsville Lopez, 7 p.m.
Donna North at Donna High, 7 p.m.
Mercedes at Edcouch-Elsa, 7 p.m.
Weslaco East at Harlingen South, 7 p.m.
District 32-4A
Raymondville at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.
Zapata at La Feria, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-3A
Donna IDEA at Edinburg IDEA, 6 p.m.
District 32-3A
Progreso at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games – April 5
District 31-6A
Edinburg North at Edinburg High, 7 p.m.
La Joya High at Edinburg Economedes, 7 p.m.
PSJA High at Mission High, 7 p.m.
District 32-6A
Brownsville Rivera at San Benito, 6:30 p.m.
Harlingen High at Brownsville Hanna, 6:30 p.m.
Los Fresnos at Weslaco High, 6:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
Laredo Martin at Rio Grande City, 5 p.m.
Laredo Nixon at La Joya Palmview, 5 p.m.
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Laredo Cigarroa, 7 p.m.
Roma at Mission Veterans, 7 p.m.
District 31-5A
Edinburg Vela at PSJA North, 7 p.m.
PSJA Memorial at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at McAllen High, 7 p.m.
Sharyland High at McAllen Rowe, 7 p.m.
Valley View at McAllen Memorial, 7 p.m.
District 32-5A
Brownsville Lopez at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Porter, 7 p.m.
Donna High at Donna North, 7 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Mercedes, 7 p.m.
Harlingen South at Weslaco East, 7 p.m.
District 32-4A
Hidalgo at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.
La Feria at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Harmony at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-3A
Edinburg IDEA at Monte Alto, 6 p.m.
District 32-3A
Lyford at Progreso, 5 p.m.
Rio Hondo at Santa Rosa, 6 p.m.
District 32-2A
La Villa at Ben Bolt, 6 p.m.