The Donna North boys powerlifting team posted a first-place finish at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association (THSPA) Region V Division I Meet on Saturday at Edinburg High School to secure the Chiefs’ first regional team championship in program history.

Donna North took home gold with 29 team points from two first-place and three second-place finishes Saturday. McAllen Memorial earned second with 21 points and Victoria East finished third with 19 points.

Points are awarded for the top five finishes in each weight class in this manner — 7, 5, 3, 2 and 1. Each lifter goes through three different sets of lifts — squat, bench press and deadlift. The total weight combined from the three lifts determines the winner.

Lifters who finished in first or second place in each weight class at the regional meet or posted a qualifying total in their respective weight class on Saturday qualified for the THSPA 2024 State Championships March 22-23 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

Donna North’s Deondre Moody and Isaiah Loya led the Chiefs to the regional team title by finishing first in their respective weight classes Saturday.

The defending 123-pound state champion Moody broke a pair of regional records with a 365-pound bench press and 1,315 total to earn first at 123 pounds. He also squatted 500 pounds, deadlifted 450, and is in position to repeat as the 123-pound state champ.

Loya set a new regional record in the 308-pound weight class with a 790-pound squat. He finished with a 485-pound bench and 555-pound deadlift for a 1,830 total.

Three more Chiefs contributed points as Jeremy Salazar earned second-place in the 132-pound weight class with a 1,315 total, Angel Sanchez finished second in the 181-pound weight class with a 1,545 total, and Omar Guererro placed second in the 242-pound weight class with a 1,715 total.

McAllen High’s Demitri Ayala went 4-for-4 in breaking regional records in the 198-pound weight class with a 710-pound squat, 505-pound bench press and 705-pound deadlift for a total of 1,920 pounds. Ayala enters the state meet as Texas’ No. 1-ranked powerlifter at 198 pounds.

Edinburg IDEA College Prep took home third place at the THSPA Region V Division III Meet in Kingsville on Saturday with 19 team points, while La Villa finished third with 25 team points at the THSPA Region V Division IV Meet in Kingsville on Saturday.

Below is a list of Rio Grande Valley boys powerlifters who qualified for the THSPA 2024 State Championships on March 22-23 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

THSPA 2024 State Qualifiers – Division I

114-pound Weight Class – Brodie Flores, Victoria West* (405 squat, 245 bench, 385 deadlift, 1,035 total); Gabriel Guzman, Sharyland High (400 squat, 170 bench, 430 deadlift, 1,000 total); Eduardo Soto, Brownsville Veterans (365 squat, 200 bench, 405 deadlift, 970 total); Julian Cabrera, Mercedes (385 squat, 205 bench, 375 deadlift, 965 total); Victor Roberson, Victoria East (380 squat, 210 bench, 350 deadlift, 940 total); Dashel Burrows, Sharyland Pioneer (350 squat, 225 bench, 360 deadlift, 935 total); Leonardo Sauceda, Edinburg Economedes (335 squat, 225 bench, 360 deadlift, 920 total); Humberto Soto, Brownsville Veterans (360 squat, 225 bench, 320 deadlift, 905 total); Joe Cruz, Edinburg North (300 squat, 200 bench, 405 deadlift, 905 total); Carlos Cantu, McAllen Memorial (320 squat, 220 bench, 350 deadlift, 890 total); Caleb Moreno, La Joya High (315 squat, 185 bench, 350 deadlift, 850 total).

123-pound Weight Class – Deondre Moody, Donna North* (500 squat, 365 bench, 450 deadlift, 1,315 total); Ethan Hernandez, Harlingen South (460 squat, 290 bench, 420 deadlift, 1,170 total); Douglas Armstrong, Donna High (445 squat, 235 bench, 480 deadlift, 1,160 total); Cesar Perez, Edcouch-Elsa (405 squat, 275 bench, 465 deadlift, 1,145 total); Gerardo Sanchez, Mercedes (435 squat, 225 bench, 470 deadlift, 1,130 total); Christopher Lopez, Los Fresnos (430 squat, 210 bench, 440 deadlift, 1,080 total); Joe Alarcon, Victoria East (405 squat, 245 bench, 385 deadlift, 1,035 total); Jaden Roriguez, Donna High (360 squat, 225 bench, 385 deadlift, 970 total); Yahir Hernandez, Edinburg North (365 squat, 240 bench, 355 deadlift, 960 total); Erasmo Rodriguez, La Joya High (380 squat, 205 bench, 365 deadlift, 950 total).

132-pound Weight Class – Jorge Martinez, Los Fresnos* (495 squat, 345 bench, 490 deadlift, 1,330 total); Jeremy Salazar, Donna North (530 squat, 325 bench, 460 deadlift, 1,315 total); Martin Alvarez, Weslaco High (500 squat, 275 bench, 515 deadlift, 1,290 total); Ulises Enriquez, Mercedes (500 squat, 280 bench, 480 deadlift, 1,260); Rick Reyna, McAllen Memorial (500 squat, 245 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,245 total); Isaiah Loya, Brownsville Hanna (415 squat, 315 bench, 515 deadlift, 1,245 total); Brian Maldonado, Mercedes (460 squat, 245 bench, 470 deadlift, 1,175 total); Ruben Robles, McAllen Memorial (440 squat, 260 bench, 435 deadlift, 1,135 total); Angel Treviño, San Benito (445 squat, 285 bench, 405 deadlift, 1,135 total); Santi Rogel, Donna North (430 squat, 210 bench, 460 deadlift, 1,100 total).

148-pound Weight Class – Devon Treviño, Mercedes* (590 squat, 380 bench, 555 deadlift, 1,525 total); Mason Gwosdz, Victoria East (620 squat, 325 bench, 535 deadlift, 1,480 total); Gadiel Andrade, Laredo United (510 squat, 330 bench, 555 deadlift, 1,395 total); Isaiah Castro, Mercedes (560 squat, 320 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,380 total); Draven Garza, Victoria East (535 squat, 330 bench, 505 deadlift, 1,370 total); Jonathan Hernandez, Edinburg Economedes (455 squat, 385 bench, 605 deadlift, 1,345 total); Michael Lerma, Weslaco High (575 squat, 260 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,335 total); Nick Perez, Brownsville Pace (500 squat, 315 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,315 total); Diego Mercado, McAllen Rowe (545 squat, 315 bench, 450 deadlift, 1,310 total); Aiden Scurlock, McAllen High (485 squat, 300 bench, 455 deadlift, 1,240 total).

165-pound Weight Class – Jason Duran, Victoria West* (640 squat, 370 bench, 575 deadlift, 1,585 total); Devin Aguilar, Edinburg North (630 squat, 415 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,545 total); Juan Sanchez, Edinburg North (635 squat, 340 bench, 550 deadlift, 1,525 total); Jesus Cantu, Edinburg Economedes (600 squat, 365 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,465 total); Randal Delgado, Victoria East (565 squat, 360 bench, 530 deadlift, 1,455 total); Nickolas Guitron, Los Fresnos (525 squat, 360 bench, 560 deadlift, 1,445 total); Jaidan Alaniz, La Joya High (565 squat, 300 bench, 575 deadlift, 1,440 total); Armando Chapa, La Joya Palmview (565 squat, 360 bench, 505 deadlift, 1,430 total); Isaac Estrada, Edcouch-Elsa (575 squat, 325 bench, 530 deadlift, 1,430 total); Eduardo Cervantes, McAllen High (545 squat, 355 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,400 total); Jacob Faz, Edinburg North (485 squat, 300 bench, 560 deadlift, 1,345 total).

181-pound Weight Class – Jacob Broussard, Brownsville Hanna* (600 squat, 465 bench, 525 deadlift, 1,590 total); Angel Sanchez, Donna North (625 squat, 385 bench, 535 deadlift, 1,545 total); Heston Garza, Edcouch-Elsa (590 squat, 355 bench, 555 deadlift, 1,500 total); Jaime Treviño, Harlingen High (600 squat, 400 bench, 450 deadlift, 1,450 total); Lupe Garcia, PSJA Southwest (550 squat, 340 bench, 560 deadlift, 1,450 total); Angel Briseno, Brownsville Veterans (575 squat, 260 bench, 615 deadlift, 1,450 total); Jordan Stafford, Victoria East (530 squat, 335 bench, 570 deadlift, 1,435 total); Kayden Lea, Victoria West (525 squat, 365 bench, 505 deadlift, 1,395 total); Daniel Tirado, San Benito (500 squat, 350 bench, 520 deadlift, 1,370 total).

198-pound Weight Class – Demitri Ayala, McAllen High* (710 squat, 505 bench, 705 deadlift, 1,920 total); Noah Neibrandt, Victoria West (650 squat, 410 bench, 605 deadlift, 1,665 total); Rafael Aguirre, Edinburg North (615 squat, 385 bench, 605 deadlift, 1,605 total); Adrian Lizcano, Harlingen High (590 squat, 405 bench, 505 deadlift, 1,500 total); Seth Hernandez, Edinburg High (565 squat, 405 bench, 520 deadlift, 1,490 total); Sterling Tomlin, Harlingen High (570 squat, 425 bench, 495 deadlift, 1,490 total); Daniel De La Cruz, McAllen Memorial (610 squat, 350 bench, 505 deadlift, 1,465 total); Francisco Marichalar, Edinburg Economedes (555 squat, 385 bench, 460 deadlift, 1,400 total).

220-pound Weight Class – Humberto Leal, Donna High* (665 squat, 420 bench, 540 deadlift, 1,625 total); Pedro Ochoa, Brownsville Hanna (625 squat, 405 bench, 565 deadlift, 1,595 total); Jacob Ortiz, Harlingen High (560 squat, 460 bench, 555 deadlift, 1,575 total); Tomas Longoria, Harlingen South (605 squat, 420 bench, 545 deadlift, 1,570 total); Anthony Gonzalez, Edinburg Economedes (585 squat, 375 bench, 600 deadlift, 1,560 total); Pablo Solis, Rio Grande City (600 squat, 345 bench, 615 deadlift, 1,560 total); Isaac Ramirez, San Benito (585 squat, 365 bench, 580 deadlift, 1,530 total); Jose Rosas, Brownsville Pace (555 squat, 440 bench, 490 deadlift, 1,485 total); Juan Rodriguez, Edinburg Vela (550 squat, 390 bench, 510 deadlift, 1,450 total).

242-pound Weight Class – Aydin Torres, Edinburg North* (685 squat, 530 bench, 505 deadlift, 1,720 total); Omar Guerrero, Donna North (685 squat, 500 bench, 530 deadlift, 1,715 total); Gilbert Lerma, Harlingen South (670 squat, 445 bench, 585 deadlift, 1,700 total); Juan Acosta, Brownsville Hanna (700 squat, 450 bench, 545 deadlift, 1,695 total); Weston Bonneau, Gregory-Portland (615 squat, 535 bench, 530 deadlift, 1,680 total); Gustavo Escandon, McAllen Memorial (650 squat, 440 bench, 585 deadlift, 1,675 total); Nathaniel Navarro, Edinburg North (670 squat, 440 bench, 560 deadlift, 1,670 total); Ariel Segura, Edinburg High (615 squat, 445 bench, 605 deadlift, 1,665 total); Noe Alegria, Donna High (650 squat, 410 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,560 total); Reno Villanueva, Harlingen South (610 squat, 405 bench, 520 deadlift, 1,535 total); Julian Lopez, PSJA Memorial (600 squat, 375 bench, 550 deadlift, 1,525 total).

275-pound Weight Class – Carlos Rodriguez, McAllen Memorial* (735 squat, 520 bench, 600 deadlift, 1,855 total); Jason Escobar, McAllen Memorial (700 squat, 500 bench, 600 deadlift, 1,800 total); Kayvin De La Rosa, Los Fresnos (710 squat, 375 bench, 600 deadlift, 1,685 total); Angel Rios, Laredo United South (585 squat, 545 bench, 550 deadlift, 1,680 total); Anthony De Leon, Harlingen High (625 squat, 485 bench, 535 deadlift, 1,645 total); Jose Escojido, PSJA Southwest (625 squat, 450 bench, 525 deadlift, 1,600 total); Juan Meza, Donna High (655 squat, 400 bench, 535 deadlift, 1,590 total); Kaleb Loredo, Brownsville Pace (625 squat, 385 bench, 575 deadlift, 1,585 total); Ezra Echavarria, Harlingen South (620 squat, 440 bench, 520 deadlift, 1,580 total); Arturo Gonzalez, Edcouch-Elsa (650 squat, 370 bench, 530 deadlift, 1,550 total).

308-pound Weight Class – Isaiah Loya, Donna North* (790 squat, 485 bench, 555 deadlift, 1,830 total); Ezequeil Ozuna, McAllen Memorial (700 squat, 450 bench, 565 deadlift, 1,715 total); Rene Gomez, McAllen Memorial (705 squat, 475 bench, 525 deadlift, 1,705 total); Anthony Johnson III, Harlingen High (700 squat, 475 bench, 530 deadlift, 1,705 total); Gus De La Cerda, Donna High (700 squat, 425 bench, 575 deadlift, 1,700 total); Christopher Morales, Rio Grande City (730 squat, 390 bench, 540 deadlift, 1,660 total); Matthew Reyes, Weslaco High (650 squat, 435 bench, 540 deadlift, 1,625 total); Rosario Perez, Edcouch-Elsa (655 squat, 435 bench, 510 deadlift, 1,600 total); Jaeden Fraire, Victoria West (645 squat, 430 bench, 525 deadlift, 1,600 total).

Super Heavyweight – Jose Lugo, Victoria East* (820 squat, 600 bench, 600 deadlift, 2,020 total); Martin Maldonado, Weslaco High (640 squat, 500 bench, 545 deadlift, 1,685 total).

*Denotes Regional Champion

THSPA 2024 State Qualifiers – Division II

114-pound Weight Class – Leonardo Ruiz, Hidalgo* (410 squat, 280 bench, 425 deadlift, 1,115 total); Damien Perez, Hidalgo (345 squat, 255 bench, 380 deadlift, 980 total); Daniel Perez, Hidalgo (340 squat, 240 bench, 380 deadlift, 960 total); Arnold Lopez, Port Isabel (345 squat, 195 bench, 390 deadlift, 930 total); Albert Camacho, Zapata (340 squat, 205 bench, 335 deadlift, 880 total); Alvaro Valdez, Hidalgo (345 squat, 205 bench, 315 deadlift, 865 total).

123-pound Weight Class – Vicente Azuara, Port Isabel (405 squat, 235 bench, 405 deadlift, 1,045 total).

148-pound Weight Class – Chris Veloz, Zapata (435 squat, 305 bench, 505 deadlift, 1,245 total); Joseph Salazar, Zapata (435 squat, 250 bench, 535 deadlift, 1,220 total).

181-pound Weight Class – Aaron Barrera, Port Isabel (555 squat, 390 bench, 505 deadlift, 1,450 total).

198-pound Weight Class – Homero Tovar, Raymondville (575 squat, 395 bench, 535 deadlift, 1,405 total); Gabriel Bruno, La Feria (565 squat, 350 bench, 485 deadlift, 1,400 total).

220-pound Weight Class – Jonathan Cerda, Raymondville* (655 squat, 430 bench, 555 deadlift, 1,640 total); Zeke Palestina, Port Isabel (620 squat, 405 bench, 550 deadlift, 1,575 total); Christiani Torres, Raymondville (650 squat, 365 bench, 545 deadlift, 1,560 total).

242-pound Weight Class – Randi Pedraza, Raymondville* (765 squat, 435 bench, 650 deadlift, 1,850 total); Mario Nava, Port Isabel (645 squat, 425 bench, 480 deadlift, 1,550 total); Brandon Lopez, Grulla (580 squat, 420 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,500 total); Carlos Cabrera, Port Isabel (600 squat, 405 bench, 495 deadlift, 1,500 total).

308-pound Weight Class – Cristobal Ortega, La Feria (700 squat, 410 bench, 590 deadlift, 1,700 total).

*Denotes Regional Champion

THSPA 2024 State Qualifiers – Division III

114-pound Weight Class – Fabian Solis, Edinburg IDEA College Prep* (480 squat, 325 bench, 430 deadlift, 1,235 total); Juan Rodriguez, Santa Rosa (340 squat, 190 bench, 325 deadlift, 855 total); Lionel Sanchez, Rio Hondo (315 squat, 210 bench, 325 deadlift, 850 total).

123-pound Weight Class – Joey Rincones, Edinburg IDEA College Prep (435 squat, 245 bench, 425 deadlift, 1,105 total); Julian Betancourt, Lyford (365 squat, 250 bench, 400 deadlift, 1,015 total).

132-pound Weight Class – Diego Cruz, Santa Rosa (460 squat, 390 bench, 410 deadlift, 1,160 total).

148-pound Weight Class – Ethan Moreno, Lyford* (550 squat, 380 bench, 570 deadlift, 1,500 total); Rick De Luna, Lyford (515 squat, 340 bench, 485 deadlift, 1,340 total); Giovanni Pacheco, Edinburg IDEA College Prep (480 squat, 315 bench, 425 deadlift, 1,220 total); Gavin Perez, Rio Hondo (500 squat, 265 bench, 455 deadlift, 1,220 total); Henry Anderson, Lyford (475 squat, 280 bench, 445 deadlift, 1,200 total); Carlos Medrano, Santa Rosa (460 squat, 300 bench, 440 deadlift, 1,200 total).

181-pound Weight Class – Aiden Rubalcaba, Lyford 565 squat, 310 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,375 total); Juan Flores, Santa Rosa (545 squat, 330 bench, 495 deadlift, 1,370 total).

198-pound Weight Class – Joel Villafuerta, Edinburg IDEA College Prep (590 squat, 305 bench, 520 deadlift, 1,415 total).

220-pound Weight Class – Alex Castro, Lyford (550 squat, 380 bench, 520 deadlift, 1,450 total).

275-pound Weight Class – Julian Moreno, Santa Rosa (625 squat, 450 bench, 650 deadlift, 1,725 total).

Super Heavyweight – Nelson Quintero, Edinburg IDEA College Prep* (730 squat, 465 bench, 610 deadlift, 1,805 total).

*Denotes Regional Champion

THSPA 2024 State Qualifiers – Division IV

123-pound Weight Class – Frankie-Raye Gonzalez, La Villa (380 squat, 225 bench, 405 deadlift, 1,010 total); Ismael Cavazos, La Villa (360 squat, 225 bench, 380 deadlift, 965 total).

165-pound Weight Class – Esiah Gracia, Santa Maria (465 squat, 305 bench, 470 deadlift, 1,240 total).

181-pound Weight Class – Nehemias Martinez, La Villa* (470 squat, 335 bench, 460 deadlift, 1,265 total).

198-pound Weight Class – Jesse Martinez, La Villa (585 squat, 350 bench, 560 deadlift, 1,495 total).

220-pound Weight Class – Josue Aguilera, La Villa* (670 squat, 450 bench, 680 deadlift, 1,800 total).

*Denotes Regional Champion