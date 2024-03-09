La Joya High picks up shutout against PSJA High

PHARR — La Joya High picked up run support early for ace Arlette Hernandez, who threw nine strikeouts in seven innings, to pick up a 5-0 win against district rivals PSJA High Friday night at PSJA High School.

The Coyotes, ranked No. 12 in the latest TGCA state poll, looked in control for much of the game. The Bears, No. 7 in the TGCA rankings, threatened a couple of innings with runners in scoring position, but Hernandez and the defense were tough to beat Friday night.

“We played really well defensively, we were focused throughout the whole game,” La Joya High head coach Carlos Rodriguez said. “Offensively, we only struck out one time, we strive to hit the ball every time and make the defense play.”

La Joya High scored its last run in top of the fourth thanks to a two-run home run by freshman Liani Rodriguez to give the Coyotes a 5-0 lead.

Rodriguez brought home fellow freshman Alexia Guajardo after she tripled. Another freshman on the roster, Jenessa Cortinas ripped a double later in the game, for a strong showing at the plate for La Joya’s underclassmen.

“They are getting better every time they play,” Rodriguez said of his freshmen.

Hernandez and Alayali Alaniz drove in runs in the top of the first after Brianna Salazar and Jordan Reyes got on base. Reyes would drive in Salazar in the third, but was caught trying to score an inside the park home run.

“It is always a relief as a pitcher to score first and early,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez, The Monitor’s Most Valuable Player in 2023 as a sophomore, said that even though they beat PSJA High in the first round of district play, it does not mean they can let their guard down.

“Our team brought our full potential today because we knew they were going to be tough, but we were tougher,” Hernandez said. “We fought until the very end, played great and executed offensively and defensively.”

PSJA High and La Joya High split games last season, La Joya High won the first meeting after a strong performance by Hernandez, On Friday night, with a solid defense behind her, she only gave up three hits.

The Bears threatened a couple of times, leaving runners in scoring position, but could not come up with that pivotal hit especially with two outs. PSJA High’s Ari Hernandez had a solid outing, as well as second baseman Ameri Vega.

The second baseman fielded terrifically and helped her pitcher out of some tough situations with great foot work to turn-two on two separate occasions.

PSJA High and La Joya return to District 31-6A action after spring break.