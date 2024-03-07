For a third straight playoff contest, Brownsville St. Joseph found itself playing from behind, trailing TMI Episcopal heading into the break.

For a third straight contest the deficit didn’t matter, with the Bloodhounds scoring a pair of second half goals to take down the Panthers 2-1 in the TAPPS DII state semifinals Thursday at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock.

Trailing 1-0 after one, the Bloodhounds came out in attack mode, looking for the tying goal early during the second half.

The equalizer came just three minutes into the second period, with Emilio Garza finding a loose ball inside the box and tapping it in for the goal.

(VIDEO COURTESY OF BLOODHOUND ATHLETICS)

The Bloodhounds weren’t done yet, continuing to apply pressure spearheaded by their two-headed attack of Claudio Torres and Diego Saldaña. The duo combined for 47 goals during district play.

The go-ahead score didn’t come from either player, however, instead coming off a long ball from over 60 yards by Ezequiel Escamilla, sailing it into the box before being headed into the goal by a TMI defender for an own goal during the 59th minute.

The victory pushes the Bloodhounds into the TAPPS DII state title game for a second straight year, losing in the championship game 2-0 last season.

They’ll take on Austin St. Michael’s for the state championship at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock.

[email protected]