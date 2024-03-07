Nebraska man who skipped court in fatal Edinburg drunk driving case in custody

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Nebraska man who was wanted after skipping court hearings in a case where he is accused of driving the wrong-way on Highway 281 while intoxicated before causing a fiery, fatal crash is back in Hidalgo County.

Tyrone Amos, 32, was booked into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday.

He had fled to Omaha, Nebraska after bailing out of the jail on Dec. 4 on $45,000 in personal recognizance bonds while missing court hearings on Jan. 31 and Feb. 15.

Amos is charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault for a head-on crash in the 1400 block of North Expressway 281 on May 4, 2021 that killed Victor Bazan and seriously injured Tania Soto and Melissa Pena.

Prosecutors allege he had been drinking beer, taking shots and smoking marijuana prior to driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he crashed head-on into a Dodge Ram, causing a three-vehicle wreck, at approximately 4:35 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene rescued Amos from his burning vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Prosecutors will ask a judge to revoke Amos’ bonds. A hearing in that matter had not yet been scheduled, court records indicate.

Amos is currently being held without bond.