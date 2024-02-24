UTRGV baseball blanks Milwaukee in series opener

Three pitchers combined on a shutout as the UTRGV baseball team beat the Milwaukee Panthers 2-0 on Friday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

Graduate student Isiah Campa started and pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, striking out two without a walk while allowing just two singles.

Junior Francisco Hernandez (1-0) followed with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, striking out one while allowing a single and a walk.

Senior Edinburg Vela alum Nico Rodriguez followed with 3.0 scoreless innings, striking out three and working around one single for his first save.

The Vaqueros (3-1) scored the only run they needed in the sixth. Freshman Armani Raygoza drew a 7-pitch leadoff walk from Panthers (0-4) starter Luke Hansel (0-1). One out later, Easton Moomau singled to move pinch-runner and junior Erick Martinez to third. Then, with two outs, graduate student CJ Valdez singled to make the score 1-0.

The Vaqueros added a run in the seventh when one-out walks by seniors Kade York and Adrian Torres led to an RBI-single by junior Edinburg Vela alum Isaac Lopez to make the score 2-0.

Junior Steven Lancia started the game with a single and a double, giving him hits in 7-straight at-bats dating back to Monday when he went 5-for-5 against Rhode Island. Lancia finished 2-for-4. Torres reached base in all four plate appearances, recording two doubles and two walks.

UTRGV and Milwaukee play the middle game of the series Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. Fans can take advantage of the baseball/basketball bundle promotion. Fans can use their tickets to Saturday’s baseball game to get free admission to Saturday’s 2 p.m. women’s basketball game against Seattle U at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, or vice versa.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets.