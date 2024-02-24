The Harvest Christian Eagles secured their third straight state tournament appearance Saturday, taking down the Cypress Covenant Patriots 84-32 during a TAPPS 1A regional contest at Taft High School.

The victory marks the 13th straight for the Eagles, improving them to 40-1 overall on the year. They’ll take on the winner between Fredericksburg Heritage and Alvin Living Stone Christian in the TAPPS 1A state semifinals at noon Wednesday at Robinson High School in Robinson, TX.

The Eagles entered Saturday’s playoff contest fresh off back-to-back blowout victories, outscoring their first two postseason opponents 170-35.

The third round was no different, with Harvest Christian eclipsing the 70-point mark for a 13th straight contest. The victory also marked the 40th double-digit win of the season for the Eagles.

Four players scored in double figures for a second straight game for the Eagles, led by senior Lexi Garcia’s 22 points. Sophomore Jamie Gonzalez added 21 points and Ashley Gonzalez and Riley McClaugherty each chipped in 13.

The Eagles enter the state tournament averaging 84.7 points and allowing just 22.3 points per game during the postseason. They’ll look to win their second straight state title next week after capturing the TAPPS 1A championship last season.

