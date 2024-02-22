RGV HS Baseball Schedule and Scores – 2/19/24-2/24/24

Bryan Ramos
Brownsville Lopez (top left), Brownsville Porter (top right), Harlingen South (bottom left) and Brownsville Veterans (bottom right) at RGV Baseball Media Day. Photos by Andrew Cordero.

VALLEY HS BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Monday’s Games – Feb. 19

Non-District

Hidalgo 10, Brownsville Hanna 0

La Joya Palmview 5, Los Fresnos 4

Lyford 14, Port Isabel 4

McAllen High 5, Harlingen High 1

McAllen Rowe 9, Brownsville Rivera 4

Mission Veterans 14, Mission High 6

Roma 7, PSJA Memorial 5

Rio Grande City 4, Edinburg High 0

Sharyland High 4, PSJA High 2

Sharyland Pioneer 7, La Joya High 6

Valley View 2, Grulla 1

Progreso 5, Lasara 5

 

Tuesday’s  Games – Feb. 20

District 32-5A

Brownsville Veterans 6, Donna North 0

Brownsville Lopez 4, Edcouch-Elsa 1

Harlingen South 5, Donna High 3

Brownsville Porter 9, Mercedes 1

Weslaco East 5, Brownsville Pace 1

Non-District

PSJA North 15, Edinburg Economedes 5

Raymondville 17, La Villa 0, 4 innings

Weslaco High 11, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 1

Rio Hondo 13, Harlingen MMA 2

 

 

Thursday’s  Games – Feb. 22

Non-District

Tournaments

McAllen ISD Invitational

McAllen High Pool at McHi

McAllen High vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 9 a.m.

Mission High vs. Brownsville Hanna, 11:10 a.m.

Calallen vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1:20 p.m.

McAllen High vs. Brownsville Hanna, 3:30 p.m.

Mission High vs. Victoria East, 5:40 p.m.

Victoria East vs. Calallen, 7:50 p.m.

McAllen Memorial Pool at Memorial

Edinburg High vs. Harlingen High, 9 a.m.

Harlingen High vs. Harlingen South, 11:10 a.m.

Edinburg High vs. McAllen Memorial, 1:20 p.m.

Harlingen South vs. San Antonio Southwest, 3:30 p.m.

Rio Grande City vs. McAllen Memorial, 5:40 p.m.

Rio Grande City vs. San Antonio Southwest, 7:50 p.m.

McAllen Rowe Pool at Rowe

San Benito 8, McAllen Rowe 2

La Joya High 2, Diamond Hill 1

Roma 4, San Benito 3

Tuloso-Midway 10, Diamond Hill 1

La Joya High vs. Roma, 5:40 p.m.

McAllen Rowe vs. Tuloso-Midway, 7:50 p.m.

Mission Veterans Pool at Mission Vets

Mission Veterans vs. Edcouch-Elsa, 10 a.m.

Edinburg Economedes vs. Gregory-Portland, 12:10 p.m.

Brownsville Rivera vs. Gregory-Portland, 2:20 p.m.

Brownsville Rivera vs. Edinburg Economedes, 4:30 p.m.

Sharyland High Pool at Sharyland

La Joya Palmview vs. Hidalgo, 9 a.m.

Hidalgo vs. Sharyland High, 11:10 a.m.

La Joya Palmvmiew vs. Brownsville Veterans, 1:20 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans vs. Weslaco High, 3:30 p.m.

Weslaco High vs. San Antonio Holmes, 5:40 p.m.

San Antonio Holmes vs. Sharyland High, 7:50 p.m.

Port Isabel/Los Fresnos Baseball Series

At Port Isabel

Port Isabel vs. Brownsville Lopez, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Lopez vs. Falfurrias, 11:15 a.m.

Brownsville Porter vs. Grulla, 1:30 p.m.

Grulla vs. Corpus Christi London, 3:45 p.m.

Corpus Christi London vs. Brownsville Porter, 6 p.m.

La Feria vs. Falfurrias, 8:15 p.m.

At Los Fresnos

Weslaco East vs. Donna North, 9 a.m.

PSJA Memorial vs. Donna North, 11:15 a.m.

Weslaco East vs. PSJA Memorial, 1:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace vs. PSJA Southwest, 3:45 p.m.

Los Fresnos vs. PSJA Southwest, 6 p.m.

Los Fresnos vs. Brownsville Pace, 8:15 p.m.

Brownsville St. Joseph Tournament

Rio Hondo 13, Progreso 1

Brownsville St. Joseph 16, Santa Rosa 0

Laredo Border Olympics Tournament

Valley View 9, Edinburg North 4

Edinburg Vela 11, Corpus Christi King 0

PSJA North 5, Eagle Pass 3

PSJA High 10, Laredo LBJ 0

Comal Davenport 7, Edinburg North 2

PSJA High vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6 p.m.

Valley View vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.

Edinburg Vela vs. Pasadena Memorial, 6 p.m.

PSJA North vs. San Antonio Cornerstone, 8 p.m.

 

 

Friday’s  Games – Feb. 23

Non-District

Tournaments

McAllen ISD Invitational

McAllen High Pool at McHi

McAllen High vs. Mission High, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. Calallen, 11:10 a.m.

Victoria East vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1:20 p.m.

Calallen vs. Mission High, 3:30 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 5:40 p.m.

McAllen High vs. Victoria East, 7:50 p.m.

McAllen Memorial Pool at Memorial

Edinburg High vs. Harlingen South, 9 a.m.

Rio Grande City vs. Edinburg High, 11:10 a.m.

Rio Grande City vs. Harlingen South, 1:20 p.m.

Harlingen High vs. McAllen Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

Harlingen High vs. San Antonio Southwest, 5:40 p.m.

McAllen Memorial vs. San Antonio Southwest, 7:50 p.m.

McAllen Rowe Pool at Rowe

Diamond Hill vs. Roma, 9 a.m.

Tuloso-Midway vs. San Benito, 11:10 a.m.

McAllen Rowe vs. Diamond Hill, 1:20 p.m.

La Joya High vs. San Benito, 3:30 p.m.

Tuloso-Midway vs. Roma, 5:40 p.m.

McAllen Rowe vs. La Joya High, 7:50 p.m.

Mission Veterans Pool at Mission Vets

Mission Veterans vs. Brownsville Rivera, 10 a.m.

Edcouch-Elsa vs. Brownsville Rivera, 12:10 p.m.

Mission Veterans vs. Gregory-Portland, 2:20 p.m.

Edinburg Economedes vs. Edcouch-Elsa, 4:30 p.m.

Sharyland High Pool at Sharyland

Hidalgo vs. Weslaco High, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Veterans vs. San Antonio Holmes, 11:10 a.m.

San Antonio Holmes vs. La Joya Palmview, 1:20 p.m.

Weslaco High vs. Sharyland High, 3:30 p.m.

Hidalgo vs. Brownsville Veterans, 5:40 p.m.

La Joya Palmview vs. Sharyland High, 7:50 p.m.

Port Isabel/Los Fresnos Baseball Series

At Port Isabel

Port Isabel vs. La Feria, 9 a.m.

No. 3 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 11:15 a.m. (Game 8)

No. 1 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 seed PI vs. No. 3 Loser LF, 3:45 p.m.

Port Isabel vs. No. 6 seed PI, 6:15 p.m.

At Los Fresnos

No. 3 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9 a.m.

No. 2 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 11:15 a.m.

No. 1 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 1:30 p.m.

Game 8 Loser vs. No. 2 Loser LF, 3:45 p.m.

Laredo Border Olympics Tournament

Edinburg North vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 10 a.m.

Edinburg Vela vs. Laredo United, 12:15 p.m.

PSJA High vs. Laredo Nixon, 12:15 p.m.

Valley View vs. Comal Davenport, 12:15 p.m.

Edinburg North vs. Eagle Pass, 2:30 p.m.

PSJA North vs. Laredo Martin, 2:30 p.m.

Edinburg Vela vs. College Station, 4:45 p.m.

PSJA High vs. Bishop, 4:45 p.m.

Valley View vs. Eagle Pass, 7 p.m.

PSJA North vs. Floresville, 7 p.m.

 

 

Saturday’s  Games – Feb. 24

Non-District

Tournaments

McAllen ISD Invitational

McAllen High Pool at McHi

McAllen High vs. Calallen, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. Victoria East, 11:10 a.m.

Mission High vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1:20 p.m.

McAllen Memorial Pool at Memorial

Harlingen South vs. McAllen Memorial, 9 a.m.

Edinburg High vs. San Antonio Southwest 11:10 a.m.

Rio Grande City vs. Harlingen High, 1:20 p.m.

McAllen Rowe Pool at Rowe

San Benito vs. Diamond Hill, 9 a.m.

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Joya High, 11:10 a.m.

McAllen Rowe vs. Roma, 1:20 p.m.

Mission Veterans Pool at Mission Vets

Mission Veterans vs. Edinburg Economedes, 9 a.m.

Mission Veterans vs. Gregory-Portland, 11:10 a.m.

Edcouch-Elsa vs. Gregory-Portland, 1:20 p.m.

Sharyland High Pool at Sharyland

San Antonio Holmes vs. Hidalgo, 9 a.m.

La Joya Palmview vs. Weslaco High, 11:10 a.m.

Sharyland High vs. Brownsville Veterans, 1:20 p.m.

Port Isabel/Los Fresnos Baseball Series

At Port Isabel

4th Place Game, 9:15 a.m.

3rd Place Game, 11:30 a.m.

Port Isabel Pool Champ vs. Los Fresnos Pool Champ, 1:45 p.m.

Laredo Border Olympics Tournament

PSJA High vs. Comal Davenport, 9 a.m.

PSJA North vs. Vista Ridge, 9 a.m.

Edinburg North vs. Alice, 11:15 a.m.

Valley View vs. Eagle Pass Winn, 11:15 a.m.

Edinburg Vela vs. Eagle Pass, 11:15 a.m.

