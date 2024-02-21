Round 2 of the TAPPS basketball playoffs got underway Tuesday, with several of the RGV’s teams in action.

Check out how the Valley’s teams fared during the second round of the TAPPS postseason.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

HARVEST CHRISTIAN 96, SAN ANGELO CORNERSTONE 17: At San Antonio, three Harvest Christian players hit the 20 points mark as the Eagles cruised into the TAPPS 1A elite eight for a fourth straight year.

Lexi Garcia led all Harvest Christian scorers with 23 points, while Ashley Gonzalez added 22 and Riley McClaugherty chipped in 21. Sophomore Jamie Gonzalez was the fourth player to reach double figures for the Eagles, netting 15 points.

The Eagles are off to a dominant start to the postseason, outscoring their first two opponents 170-25. The TAPPS 1A state title favorites improved to 39-1 on the year with the win.

Harvest Christian looks to punch their ticket to a third straight state tournament later this week when they take on Cypress Covenant at a date, time and location to be determined.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH 63, KATY ST. JOHN XXIII 36: At Brownsville, the Bloodhounds Seanah Mireles and Regina Tovar combined for 48 points to lead St. Joseph past the Lions in front of a packed dome.

Tovar got the Bloodhounds off to a hot start, scoring nine of her 21 points during the opening period, including a pair of shots from beyond arc.

Mireles did a chunk of her damage during the fourth, scoring 11 of her team-high 27 points during the final period to help secure the victory.

The Bloodhounds join the Eagles in the Elite 8, set to take on Houston Second Baptist at 2 p.m. Saturday at Victoria St. Joseph High School.

CLASS 5A BOYS

HOUSTON SECOND BAPTIST 96, BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH 50: At Houston, the Bloodhounds fell behind early and couldn’t come back, ending their season in the TAPPS 5A area round.

The Lions jumped out to a 27-10 lead over the Bloodhounds during the opening period, extending their advantage to 28 points at the break.

The Bloodhounds struggles continued during the second half, with the Lions outscoring St. Joseph 27-5 during the third to all but seal their fate.

Brownsville St. Joseph outscored Houston Second Baptist during the final period 26-22, with the game finishing 96-50.

The Bloodhounds ended the year with a 14-15 overall record, including a 6-6 mark during district play.

CLASS 1A BOYS

SPRING FOUNDERS CHRISTIAN 60, HARVEST CHRISTIAN 57: At Spring, the Eagles saw an eight-game winning streak come to an end, dropping a heartbreaker on the road to Spring Founder Christian.

The loss ends the Eagles season in the TAPPS 1A area round, an improvement from last year’s bi-district round exit.

Harvest Christian also more than doubled its wins from last year, jumping from 12 in 2023 to 26 this year.

The Eagles finished their year with a 26-9 overall record, including an 8-1 mark during district play en route to the TAPPS District 7-1A crown.

SAN ANGELO CORNERSTONE 77, ALAMO MACEDONIAN 44: At San Angelo, No. 4 Cornerstone proved too much for Alamo Macedonian, dominating the No. 1 ranked Lions from start to finish.

The loss ends Alamo Macedonian’s season in the TAPPS 1A area round for a second straight year, finishing this season with a 35-4 overall mark.

[email protected]