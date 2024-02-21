Edinburg High and Edinburg Vela eliminated; St. Joseph and Harvest Christian advance

KINGSVILLE — Corpus Christi Flour Bluff came out red hot Tuesday night in a Region IV–5A quarterfinal against Edinburg Vela at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

The SaberCats did not.

The Hornets cruised to a 49-26 victory over the SaberCats, avenging last year’s area-round meeting in which Edinburg Vela eventually made it to the fourth round.

“I think Flour Bluff is a really tough team, one we had not faced all season long,” Edinburg Vela head coach Lottie Zarate said. “They have great players and a lot of inside presence. Our girls played tough and hung in there.

“In the first quarter we were not expecting that high 2-3 zone. They put a lot of pressure on us, so it took a while for us to adjust.”

Flour Bluff is in the fourth round this season, and Edinburg Vela was the last of the Valley’s 5A teams in the playoffs. After Tuesday night, only Valley TAPPS teams remain in the postseason.

The SaberCats upped their offensive production in the second half. Edinburg Vela scored more points during the opening four minutes of the third quarter than the first two quarters combined, but the difference was too much to make up.

Flour Bluff outrebounded Edinburg Vela on both ends of the court, not allowing the SaberCats any chance to mount comebacks because of the second-half opportunities afforded to the Hornets throughout the game.

Flour Bluff opened the game with a 12-3 first quarter and followed it with a 12-2 second quarter, giving the Hornets a 24-5 advantage at the break.

“I am proud of the girls,” Zarate said. “I don’t think a lot of people were expecting us to get here, but we did. That is something we talked about in the beginning of the season, that we wanted to get here, and we did.”

The SaberCats end their season as co-champs in District 31-5A and with an area-round victory.

SAN ANTONIO HARLAN 57, EDINBURG HIGH 4

Despite a win over San Antonio Harlan earlier in the season, it wasn’t Edinburg High’s night in Laredo.

The Bobcats pulled within three points with a little more than one minute left Tuesday, but the San Antonio team picked up a late steal and bucket to wrap up a 57-49 Region IV–6A quarterfinal win for the Hawks.

Edinburg High ends its season at 36-3 and as arguably the best team in the Valley for the 23-24 season.

BROWNSVILLE ST. JOSEPH 63, KATY ST. JOHN XXIII 36

Brownsville St. Joseph came out swinging and picked up revenge for its volleyball team with a victory over Katy St. John XXIII in a TAPPS 5A area meeting.

Brownsville St. Joseph was led in scoring by freshman Seanah Mireles, who had 27 points. Senior Regina Tovar finished with 21, and Junior Mia Villarreal had nine. The Bloodhounds move on to the third round, where they face Second Baptist, the TAPPS District 5-5A champion.

HARVEST CHRISTIAN 96, CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 17

The road for a second straight TAPPS 1A title for the Eagles is still looking smooth. Harvest Christian picked up its 11th win of 90 points or more this season.

The only loss the Eagles have had this season came at the hands of Edinburg High.