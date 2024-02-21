RGV HS Softball Scores

Edward Severn
Harlingen High, Los Fresnos, Brownsville Veterans and Brownsville Lopez all picked up wins Tuesday night. (Andrew Cordero)

RGV HS Softball Scores – 2/20/24

District 32-5A
Brownsville Lopez 1, Weslaco East 0
Brownsville Veterans Memorial 13, Brownsville Porter 2
Edcouch-Elsa 5, Brownsville Pace 1
Donna High 19, Donna North 1
Harlingen South 11, Mercedes 4
District 31-5A
Sharyland Pioneer 15, Valley View 0
McHi 12, McAllen Rowe 3
PSJA Southwest, Edinburg Vela
PSJA North 12, McAllen Memorial 0
Sharyland High, PSJA Memorial, nr
Non-District
La Joya 14, Laredo LBJ 2
Lyford, Mission Veterans
Edinburg North 2, Laredo Nixon 1
Harlingen High 19, Edinburg High 2
PSJA High 14, San Benito 2
La Feria 12, Brownsville Rivera 1
Laredo United 15, Roma 0
Los Fresnos 8, Mission High 5
Raymondville 7, Rio Hondo 6

RGV HS Softball Scores – PSJA ISD Tourney
THURSDAY GAMES 2/15/24

EDINBURG NORTH – 9 EDCOUCH-ELSA – 6
HARLINGEN HIGH – 6 EL PASO BURGES – 0
PSJA HIGH -6 SHARLYLAND PIONEER – 0
WESLACO – 8 LA JOYA PALMVIEW – 0
EDINBURG HIGH – 15 BROWNSVILLE PACE – 2
PSJA NORTH – 6 DONNA – 2
NIKKI ROWE – 1 RIO GRANDE CITY – 7
PSJA MEMORIAL – 1 BROWNSVILLE HANNA – 9
LAREDO ALEXANDER – 11 RAYMONDVILLE – 1
ZAPATA – 6 BROWNSVILLE VETERANS – 3
MERCEDES – 1 LOS FRESNOS – 0
WESLACO – 15 LAREDO UNITED SOUTH – 2
MCALLEN MEMORIAL – 14 BROWNSVILLE PACE – 1
EDINBURG HIGH – 0 LARDO NIXON – 9
HIDALGO – 1 RIO GRANDE CITY – 12
FRIDAY GAMES 2/16/24
BROWNSVILLE VETERANS – 2 LA JOYA PALMVIEW – 0
SOUTHWEST – 1 EL PASO – BURGES – 8
PSJA MEMORIAL – 4 EDINBURG ECONOMEDES – 11
EDCOUCH-ELSA – 8 EL PASO BURGES – 5
PSJA HIGH – 2 LAREDO UNITED SOUTH – 1
SHARYLAND PIONEER – 2 ZAPATA – 1
ZAPATA -18 LA JOYA PALMVIEW – 5
NIKKI ROWE – 4 LOS FRESNOS – 6
HIDALGO – 12 BROWNSVILLE HANNA – 4
RIO GRANDE CITY – 1 MERCEDES – 11
EDINBURG ECONOMEDES – 4 LOS FRESNOS – 8
RAYMONDVILLE – 1 HARLINGEN HIGH – 15
EDINBURG NORTH – 0 LAREDO ALEXANDER – 4
EDCOUCH-ELSA – 12 PSJA SOUTHWEST – 0
NIKKI ROWE – 12 HIDALGO – 2
PSJA HIGH – 4 WESLACO – 0
RIO GRANDE CITY – 5 BROWNSVILLE HANNA – 1
PSJA MEMORIAL – 8 MERCEDES – 9
DONNA – 9 LAREDO NIXON – 8
PSJA NORTH – 7 EDINBURG HIGH – 0
SAN BENITO – 6 MCALLEN MEMORIAL – 2
BROWNSVILLE PACE – 2 PSJA NORTH – 12

SAN BENITO – 0 PSJA NORTH – 6

