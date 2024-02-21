RGV HS Softball Scores

District 32-5A
Brownsville Lopez 1, Weslaco East 0
Brownsville Veterans Memorial 13, Brownsville Porter 2
Edcouch-Elsa 5, Brownsville Pace 1
Donna High 19, Donna North 1
Harlingen South 11, Mercedes 4
District 31-5A
Sharyland Pioneer 15, Valley View 0
McHi 12, McAllen Rowe 3
PSJA Southwest, Edinburg Vela
PSJA North 12, McAllen Memorial 0
Sharyland High, PSJA Memorial, nr
Non-District
La Joya 14, Laredo LBJ 2
Lyford, Mission Veterans
Edinburg North 2, Laredo Nixon 1
Harlingen High 19, Edinburg High 2
PSJA High 14, San Benito 2
La Feria 12, Brownsville Rivera 1
Laredo United 15, Roma 0
Los Fresnos 8, Mission High 5
Raymondville 7, Rio Hondo 6