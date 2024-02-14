Rowe boys basketball coach Yebra relieved of coaching duties

McAllen ISD announced it has relieved McAllen Rowe head boys basketball coach Jose Yebra of his coaching duties following an internal investigation that determined Rowe used an ineligible player this season.

The District 31-5A Executive Committee (DEC) met Wednesday and determined that Rowe must forfeit all games in which the ineligible player took part in this season.

McAllen ISD issued the following statement on its decision:

“Following an internal investigation, McAllen ISD has determined the James “Nikki” Rowe boys basketball team used an ineligible player during the 2023-24 season. As a result, the district has relieved Coach Jose Yebra of his coaching duties. The district self-reported to the 31-5A District Executive Committee (DEC). At a DEC meeting held today (Feb. 14, 2024), the DEC determined that the Rowe boys basketball team must forfeit all games in which the ineligible player took part. These actions are not a reflection of McAllen ISD’s excellent sports programs. The district expects rules and regulations to be followed at all times.”

The forfeiture of games eliminates Rowe from playoff contention. Rowe (23-13, 11-7) finished the regular season tied with Sharyland Pioneer (20-14, 11-7) for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 31-5A after the Warriors defeated the Diamondbacks 45-28 on Tuesday night to create a tie for the districts fourth seed.

Yebra was the head boys basketball coach at McAllen Rowe since 1999 and is one of the Valley’s most winningest coaches with over 600 career victories under his belt.