DISTRICT 30-5A
TEAM W L T GF GA PTS
La Joya Palmview 2 0 0 15 2 6
Mission Veterans 1 0 1 7 0 5
Juarez-Lincoln 1 0 1 3 0 4
Laredo Nixon 1 0 1 8 2 4
Laredo Martin 0 1 1 4 7 2
Laredo Cigarroa 0 0 1 0 7 2
Roma 0 0 1 0 3 1
Rio Grande City 0 2 0 0 16 0
DISTRICT 31-5A
Team W  L T GF GA PTS
McAllen Memorial 5 0 0 27 7 15
McAllen High 4 1 0 27 5 12
Edinburg Vela 3 1 1 24 12 11
Sharyland High 3 1 1 21 7 10
PSJA Southwest 2 2 1 12 8 8
McAllen Rowe 2 2 1 15 8 7
PSJA North 2 3 0 6 16 6
Pioneer 1 4 0 7 17 3
Valley View 0 4 1 2 36 2
PSJA Memorial 0 4 1 2 23 1
DISTRICT 32-5A
Team  W  L  T  GF  GA  PTS
Harlingen South 4 0 1 26 3 14
Edcouch-Elsa 4 0 1 10 10 13
Brownsville Veterans 4 1 0 20 9 12
Weslaco East 2 2 1 9 10 7
Brownsville Porter 3 2 0 14 5 9
Donna North 1 2 2 4 2 6
Brownsville Lopez 2 3 0 4 12 6
Donna High 0 3 2 4 10 3
Mercedes 0 5 0 1 18 0
Brownsville Pace 1 4 0 4 26 3
DISTRICT  30-4A
TEAM W L T GF GA PTS
Vanguard Pharr 2 0 0 9 0 6
Hidalgo 1 0 1 15 1 5
Vanguard Beethoven 1 0 1 6 2 4
Zapata 1 1 0 1 3 3
Vanguard Mozart 1 1 0 2 2 3
IDEA Pharr 1 1 0 2 15 3
La Grulla 0 2 0 1 11 0
IDEA North Mission 0 2 0 0 2 0
DISTRICT 31-4A
TEAM W L T GF GA PTS
IDEA 2 0 0 14 1 6
Progreso 2 0 0 6 2 6
IDEA Pike 2 0 0 8 1 6
Lyford 1 1 0 11 4 3
IDEA Alamo 1 1 0 6 4 3
Raymondville 0 2 0 0 4 0
IDEA Quest 0 2 0 1 4 0
Monte Alto 0 2 0 1 17 0
NOTE: District 32-4A games scorers and scorers not reported
Text (956) 821-3834 to report scorers and scorers
Class 6A teamsbegin district play Tuesday, Feb. 6

