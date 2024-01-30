|DISTRICT 30-5A
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|La Joya Palmview
|2
|0
|0
|15
|2
|6
|Mission Veterans
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0
|5
|Juarez-Lincoln
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|Laredo Nixon
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2
|4
|Laredo Martin
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Laredo Cigarroa
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|2
|Roma
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Rio Grande City
|0
|2
|0
|0
|16
|0
|DISTRICT 31-5A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|McAllen Memorial
|5
|0
|0
|27
|7
|15
|McAllen High
|4
|1
|0
|27
|5
|12
|Edinburg Vela
|3
|1
|1
|24
|12
|11
|Sharyland High
|3
|1
|1
|21
|7
|10
|PSJA Southwest
|2
|2
|1
|12
|8
|8
|McAllen Rowe
|2
|2
|1
|15
|8
|7
|PSJA North
|2
|3
|0
|6
|16
|6
|Pioneer
|1
|4
|0
|7
|17
|3
|Valley View
|0
|4
|1
|2
|36
|2
|PSJA Memorial
|0
|4
|1
|2
|23
|1
|DISTRICT 32-5A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Harlingen South
|4
|0
|1
|26
|3
|14
|Edcouch-Elsa
|4
|0
|1
|10
|10
|13
|Brownsville Veterans
|4
|1
|0
|20
|9
|12
|Weslaco East
|2
|2
|1
|9
|10
|7
|Brownsville Porter
|3
|2
|0
|14
|5
|9
|Donna North
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|6
|Brownsville Lopez
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|6
|Donna High
|0
|3
|2
|4
|10
|3
|Mercedes
|0
|5
|0
|1
|18
|0
|Brownsville Pace
|1
|4
|0
|4
|26
|3
|DISTRICT 30-4A
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Vanguard Pharr
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
|6
|Hidalgo
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1
|5
|Vanguard Beethoven
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|Zapata
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Vanguard Mozart
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|IDEA Pharr
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3
|La Grulla
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11
|0
|IDEA North Mission
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|DISTRICT 31-4A
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|IDEA
|2
|0
|0
|14
|1
|6
|Progreso
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|IDEA Pike
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|6
|Lyford
|1
|1
|0
|11
|4
|3
|IDEA Alamo
|1
|1
|0
|6
|4
|3
|Raymondville
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|IDEA Quest
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Monte Alto
|0
|2
|0
|1
|17
|0
|NOTE: District 32-4A games scorers and scorers not reported
|Text (956) 821-3834 to report scorers and scorers
|Class 6A teamsbegin district play Tuesday, Feb. 6
