EDINBURG — Edinburg Vela running back Jamal Polley was one of the top offensive weapons across South Texas during his time suiting up for the SaberCats.

On Monday, Polley announced he is taking his game to the next level with a verbal commitment to play college football at UTRGV.

Polley led the SaberCats with 1,964 rushing yards on 210 carries and 31 rushing touchdowns in 12 games during his senior season. He averaged 9.4 yards per carry and also caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, leading the SaberCats to a 10-2 overall record.

He finished five games with more than 200 yards rushing and one with more than 300 yards, rumbling for 327 yards and six scores during a non-district win over Weslaco East on Sept. 7.

He ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021 before exploding for 1,402 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior.