Only have a minute? Listen instead

Jarrett Culver wears No. 23 during practice in honor of his all-time favorite NBA player Michael Jordan.

But he wears it for another reason, the biggest of reasons. Psalms 23 is his favorite chapter in the Bible, commonly referred to as “The Lord is my Shepherd” chapter.

Culver, a Texas Tech graduate and the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves statistically is having the best season of his career. The guard/forward is averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals, showing off his versatility and helping lead the RGV Vipers to a league best 9-1 record.

The Vipers return to action tonight and Saturday, both games at 7:3 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena against the Rip City Remix, the G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers.

A soft-spoken and humble 24-year-old, the baby-faced Culver (“He must have good genetics,” head coach Kevin Burleson said.”) played two years with the T’Wolves and then one season in Memphis and one in Atlanta. His rookie year, Culver averaged 9.2 points in 63 games, averaging 23.9 minutes per game.

Now, like the rest of the players in the NBA G League, he’s waiting for his call to return to the big show, the NBA. While Culver knows he can only control so much, his faith not only keeps him humble, yet passionate, it also gives him a platform “top do His (God’s) will, to be a light to this team and use this platform for His glory.”

“It’s God’s timing,” Culver said about a return to the NBA. “For me, I try to look at what I can control and it’s me playing in the G League right now. If God wants me on top, I’ll be on top, but it’s His will be done.”

Burleson, in his second year at the helm and who coached Culver as an NBA rookie in Minnesota, said sometimes it has to do with timing and what people need. He said, in his opinion, Culver is the best player in the league.

“He’s a pro and I saw and see how hard he works, his detail to the game,” Burleson said. “Things haven’t changed in that sense. For us, he’s someone we can just give the ball to and he makes plays for himself and everyone else.

Burleson added that in a league with big egos and players all wanting to get that call-up, he has seen Culver’s approach to the season. It has to be refreshing.

“One thing about this year is that came with an approach to pretty much giving it all up to God. He has a strong faith and he decided to come in and play his game. I’m just shocked nobody has called him up yet. I think it’s probably been pretty close multiple times and teams are just trying to figure it out, they just haven’t pulled the trigger yet. He’s a guy who could average 30 a game in this league, easily.”

In the meantime, Culver will continue to work hard, profess and share his faith, proudly wear Nos., 23 and 8, and continue to read his Bible along with is girlfriend, working to study a book per month. He said he reads the Bible first thing in the morning and at night, making sure he has “God time.”

“Faith is the most important thing to me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here without God and I want to use this platform for His glory, His light of this world. That’s he most important thing to me and what I hang my hat on.

“I wear No. 8 now for Kobe but I wear 23 for Michael Jordan and Psalms 23 – that chapter is in my heart.”

[email protected]