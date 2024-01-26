Weslaco woman dies after running stop sign, causing crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 57-year-old Weslaco woman is dead after blowing a stop sign Thursday afternoon and crashing into another vehicle.

Her unidentified passenger is at South Texas Health System McAllen in critical condition while the person she hit was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen for injuries that are not life-threatening, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The crash happened at 12:45 p.m. on FM 1015 and Chuparosa Street north of Weslaco.

Josefina Herrera Castillo, who was driving a brown 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van, was traveling westbound on Chuparosa Street and was approaching FM 1015 when she disregarded a stop sign and hit a black 2014 GMC Sierra that was traveling northbound on FM 1015.

Castillo died at the scene.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.