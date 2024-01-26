BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville Lopez sophomore Diego Guerra recorded a first-half brace and the Lobos defeated the Brownsville Pace Vikings 3-2 during a District 32-5A contest Friday at Brownsville Lopez.

The victory snaps a three-game winning streak by the Vikings and also vaults the Lobos into second place in the district.

It didn’t take long for the Lobos to establish their dominance, scoring the first goal of the match less than two minutes into the game on a shot by Jonathan Gomez.

Guerra joined in on the scoring 16 minutes later, drilling the ball past the goalie despite a defender draped on his back to make it 2-0.

A hand ball inside the box by Pace during the 31st minute opened the door for another Lopez goal, with Guerra converting the ensuing penalty with ease to give his team a 3-0 advantage at the break.

Trailing 3-0 late during the second half, the Vikings were in search of a spark to jump-start the team. That spark came during the 78th minute, with midfielder Ismael Flores firing a shot past the goalkeeper from outside the box for Pace’s first goal of the game.

Flores’ goal shifted the momentum in favor of the Vikings, with the team suddenly playing inspired down the stretch.

The momentum shift led to another Pace goal just moments later, with Jovanny Chavez finding paydirt to make it 3-2. The goal proved to be too little, too late, with the Lobos running out the clock to hold on for the win.

The Lobos (3-1-1) return to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, taking on the Edcouch-Elsa Yellow Jackets (1-4-0) at Benny Layton Stadium in Elsa. The Vikings (3-2-0) look to bounce back at home against Donna High at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

[email protected]