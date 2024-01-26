Home Local News Photo Gallery: Construction work continues at the new Hidalgo County Courthouse Local NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Construction work continues at the new Hidalgo County Courthouse By Delcia Lopez - January 26, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail A bronze statue in the courtyard of the museum is silhouetted against the backdrop of the illuminated Hidalgo County Courthouse that remains under construction on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) The new Hidalgo County Courthouse glows in the South Texas sunset reflected on a window of a building across the street on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Lights are seen in the windows at the new Hidalgo County Courthouse are seen Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) A group of insurance companies have informed county officials that they will not renew their construction insurance policies for the new Hidalgo County courthouse after March of this year due to its completion date being more than two years behind schedule. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) The new Hidalgo County Courthouse illuminated Wednesday evening Jan. 24 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Rows of court rooms illuminated at the new Hidalgo County Courthouse seen at dusk Wednesday, Jan. 24 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) A bronze statue in the courtyard of the museum is is seen in the foreground of the illuminated new Hidalgo County Courthouse Wednesday evening Jan. 24 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) The side view of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 25 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Construction area sign on a fence at the new Hidalgo County Courthouse Wednesday, Jan. 24 2024 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) County leaders approved about $2.25 million in new payments to the construction firm that, for months, had stopped work on the courthouse in the wake of the discovery of numerous construction defects. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) The Hidalgo County Courthouse is reflected on a puddle of water Thursday, Jan. 25 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Guerra’s first-half brace lifts Lopez past Pace Investigation launched into death of Mission man found in ditch with dog bites Delays may cost Hidalgo County coverage at new courthouse, insurers warn Brownsville’s TSC inaugurates Legal Center Confusion swirls on future of UTRGV’s lease with VA in Harlingen