UTRGV Football hires Lockhart as OLB coach

UTRGV head football coach Travis Bush announced on Thursday the hiring of James Lockhart IV, who spent the last two seasons as a defensive quality control assistant at Texas Tech, as the outside linebackers coach.

Lockhart also has coaching experience as a defensive graduate assistant at Baylor from 2020-21 after playing for Baylor (2017-19) and Texas A&M (2015-16) and participating in 2020 NFL training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We are excited to add another key piece to the coaching staff with the addition of James Lockhart,” Bush said. “Coach Lockhart is a young fast rising star in the coaching profession who will bring a lot of passion and energy to the program. He has played the ‘edge’ position on defense at the highest level and has been around some great coaching influences in his career. Just like every coach we’ve hired so far; Coach Lockhart played football in Texas and has great recruiting ties across the state. We can’t wait to get him down here.”

During his time at Texas Tech, Lockhart worked directly with the outside linebackers. During his time on the staff at Baylor, Lockhart helped the team to the 2021 Big 12 Championship and a victory over Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Baylor finished 2021 12-2, the winningest season in program history.

As a defensive end at Baylor, Lockhart helped to lead his team to two bowl trips, including the Allstate Sugar Bowl as a senior. He appeared in 27 games during his Baylor career, starting in all 14 games of the 2019 campaign. Lockhart was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as a senior after totaling 31 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss and 6.0 sacks. Baylor finished 11-3 overall and 8-1 in Big 12 play that season, reaching the Big 12 Championship game.

As a junior, Lockhart finished with 11 tackles (seven solo), 3 tackles for a loss and 1 sack. He also earned his first of back-to-back Big 12 Conference All-Academic Second Team awards. Lockhart was also a member of the Spring 2017 Big 12 Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll while redshirting the season.

At Texas A&M, Lockhart totaled 12 tackles (five solo), including 1 for a loss, in 16 games across two seasons. He was a 2016 SEC All-Academic selection.

“I am very excited to be joining Coach Bush’s staff at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley,” Lockhart said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a part of history and can’t wait to build something truly special here. I look forward to working with the student-athletes and staff as we #RallyTheValley.”

Originally from Ennis, Lockhart earned a Bachelor of Science in Health, Kinesiology & Leisure Studies from Baylor in 2019 before adding a Master of Science in Sport Pedagogy in 2021.

He played high school football at Ennis High School, leading his team to the 2014 state championship by recording 142 tackles, including 19 for a loss, 14 sacks, 20 quarterback pressures, and five forced fumbles while earning U.S. Army All-American, All-State Honorable Mention, Dallas Morning News Dallas Area Defensive Player of the Year, and District 16-5A MVP and Defensive MVP honors. As a junior, Lockhart registered 122 tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles while earning his first All-State Honorable Mention recognition. He also had 105 tackles and seven sacks as a sophomore.