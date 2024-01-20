Only have a minute? Listen instead

Throughout the first part of the season, the Darius Days fans saw a year ago as an NBA G League rookie was not who they had come to expect.

Missed open 3s and an inconsistent “vibe” seemed to follow him around the court. He made his frustration clear by shaking his head, looking up to the heavens for answers and looks of being flustered started becoming part of his M.O.

Days, a former LSU standout, has shrugged that off like a polar bear coming out of hibernation – fast and furiously. The latest proof came Friday as Days erupted for 32 points – 14 in the third quarter alone – and 10 rebounds and the RGV Vipers improved to 7-1 with a 126-119 victory on the road against the Texas Legends.

Texas fell to 6-3 and will run it again against the four-time NBA G League champion Vipers at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Frisco. The Vipers’ 7-1 record is the second best in the league, only behind Western Conference rival Sioux Falls, which holds a 10-1 mark. RGV is the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

Days, who has been inserted into the starting lineup for the past two games, in a 131-95 massacre over Grand Rapids, has tallied a double-double in each game and averaged 34 minutes, 27.5 points and 11 rebounds in those two contests.

Days’ 14-point quarter on Friday helped the Vipers outscore elevated the Vipers to the top with his 14-point quarter which resulted in the Vipers outscoring its opponent 40-19. That turned a 58-54 deficit into a 17-point lead, 94-77, after three quarters.

The Legends, the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, closed to within 116-112 with 2:29 remaining, but Jarrett Culver, who finished with 30 points, buried a pair of 3-pointers, Nate Hinton connected on two free throws and Days ended the scoring with a layup off an assist from Culver to put the game away.

Joining Days and Culver in double-digit scoring was Jermaine Samuels Jr. with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Ray Spalding with 11 points on a 5-for-5 shooting night coming off the bench.

The Vipers shot 47.1% from the field, 40% (14-for-35) from the 3-point line and were 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.

After today’s game, the Vipers play at Iowa on Tuesday and return home to Bert Ogden Arena on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26-27 for a pair of 7:30 matches against the RIP City Remix.

