Weslaco man pleads guilty to federal child porn, firearms charges

A 36-year-old Weslaco man pleaded guilty Friday to straw purchasing and possessing child pornography and firearms.

Jose Angel Hinojosa Jr. pleaded guilty to the attempted smuggling of more than 40 firearms and possession of child porn videos on his cellphone, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

During the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ investigation, authorities discovered Hinojosa had been purchasing firearms from an online gun broker from June 5, 2016 to May 9, 2022. He would later arrange for the firearms to be exported into Mexico.

Throughout their investigation, which was assisted by the Homeland Security Investigations’ Child Exploitation Task Force, authorities executed a search warrant after learning of possible child pornography.

During their search they found several videos on Hinojosa’s cellphone showing minors “engaging in sexual conduct,” stated the release.

He admitted to receiving the pornography from various third parties.

Hinojosa is awaiting sentencing on April 24 after U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey accepted his plea, and will remain free on bond until then.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.