PHARR — PHARR — Sharyland Pioneer sophomore Jared Arevalo scored the go-ahead goal with five minutes remaining and the Diamondbacks edged past the PSJA North Raiders 3-2 during a District 31-5A contest Friday at PSJA North High School.

Arevalo finished the night with a brace and an assist, all coming during the second half. PSJA North forward Diego Maldonado scored both goals for the Raiders.

The victory improves the Diamondbacks to 3-0-0 in District 31-5A, already surpassing their district win total from last year.

“Man, these first couple of games, honestly it all started with the beginning of the year,” Sharyland Pioneer head coach Gilberto Alanis said. “These kids came in hungry. We’ve been dealing with a couple of issues here and there, but these kids are hungry and want to play. I think the kids have really bought into what we are selling and now we’re here.”

After a scoreless first half, the teams erupted during the second, with Maldonado getting the scoring started with a goal during the 50th minute.

The Raiders’ lead was short lived, with Arevalo knotting the game just two minutes later with his first goal of the night, heading the ball into the back of the net off a corner kick.

Maldonado wasn’t done yet, however, giving the Raiders the lead once again with his second goal of the night just three minutes later.

It was all Diamondbacks after Maldonado’s second goal, with Arevalo finding Hector Veliz in the box for the game-tying goal during the 66th minute, following it up by scoring the game-winning goal during the 75th minute.

“It feels great,” Arevalo said. “We started off kind of slow, but we picked it up and came back. This year it is just different. Things have changed and I’m just proud of this team. We have a more positive mindset and have tried to forget about last year and move forward.”

The Diamondbacks (3-0-0) look to stay perfect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, hosting McAllen High (2-1-0) at Diamondback Stadium in Mission. The Raiders (2-1-0) look to bounce back at 6 p.m. Tuesday, taking on the PSJA Memorial Wolverines (2-1-0) at PSJA Memorial.

