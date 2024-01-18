Only have a minute? Listen instead

When Caroline Cuellar first stepped onto the court to lead PSJA High, her goal wasn’t to just win, but to create a winning organization and culture throughout the volleyball program.

“I want kids to say they want to play volleyball for PSJA High,” she had said.

After three straight District 31-6A titles, including the past two going undefeated, it’s mission accomplished. But the plan doesn’t stop there.

The Bears, who overflowed with talent last season, have compiled a 90-33 record the past three years and despite the loss next season of the bulk of her offense and libero, Cuellar will still bring enough back to challenge for a fourth one. That longevity has always been the goal.

Likewise, Castillo and his squad have put together back-to-back dominant district titles in arguably the Valley’s toughest and deepest district — 31-5A and has had winning streak of 30 games two years ago en route to a Sweet 16 appearance, and a 43-match win streak this season, with one of only three losses losses coming to Cuellar and her Bears.

The Rattlers have been knocking on the door for a few years prior but could not break through “the McAllens” as McHi, Memorial and Rowe are referred as. Now, the tide has turn and with Hitter of the Year, junior Kenisha Martinez and classmate and Setter of the Year Kassandra De La Garza returning it looks like everyone else will have to take a turn playing the waiting game.

