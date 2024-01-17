McAllen Memorial Kennedy Kaiser (10) advances the ball against Edinburg Vela in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial Kennedy Kaiser (10) advances the ball against Edinburg Vela in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Camryn Mejia (3) and Edinburg Vela’s Bianca Cardenas (2) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Chloey Mejia (14) and Edinburg Vela’s Nataly De Leon (6) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Camryn Mejia (3) and Edinburg Vela’s Victoria Cardenas (11) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Chloey Mejia (14) and Edinburg Vela’s Nataly De Leon (6) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Chloey Mejia (14) advances the ball against Edinburg Vela in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Gabriela Nunez (19) and Edinburg Vela’s Leandra Garza (14) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Chloey Mejia (14) and Edinburg Vela’s Nataly De Leon (6) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Chloey Mejia (14) and Edinburg Vela’s Nataly De Leon (6) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Kennedy Kaiser (10) and Edinburg Vela’s Meagan Leal (23) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) and Edinburg Vela’s Victoria Cardinas (11) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Chloey Mejia (14) and Edinburg Vela’s Nataly De Leon (6) battle for the ball in a game at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Sofia Alaniz-Choy (22) heads the ball in a game against Edinburg Vela at McAllen Memorial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR