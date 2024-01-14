Brownsville Pace’s Venegas takes The Herald/Star Coach of the Year honors

Coach – Daya Venegas, Brownsville Pace

Brownsville Pace head coach Daya Venegas was proud to coach a District 32-5A title team, especially with the group of girls she had.

Venegas led the Vikings to a 31 season that was capped off by a district title. Venegas said she grew a lot as a coach, like any season, and was able to do with talented seniors and underclassmen – a different journey, she said.

“Team bonding and developing chemistry was an instrumental part of our success, and coaching requires us to grow in the emotional and relationship aspect of the sport,” Venegas said.

Venegas also said it takes a good team to win games, but it takes a village to win a district title, and the Vikings had that – great players, supportive parents, a solid coaching staff, and a wonderful fan base.